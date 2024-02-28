First 2026 Semiquincentennial Coin Design Candidates for Lincoln Cent, Jefferson Nickel

By CoinWeek ….



At the February 15, 2024 meeting of the United States Commission of Fine Arts (CFA), Semiquincentennial coin design candidates for the 2026 Lincoln cent and Jefferson nickel were revealed. The United States Mint delivered the portfolio of designs to the CFA for review and recommendation, per the Commission’s federal mandate.

Design candidates for the obverses of these coins are pictured below. As can be seen from the images provided by the Mint, the changes are relatively unobtrusive and involve the addition of a privy mark, the changing of the date to include a range from 1776 to 2026, or a combination of both. On the cent, the Liberty Bell privy mark can be rendered in incuse or relief, with the number 250 portrayed in Roman numerals inside it. When the Liberty Bell is incuse, the 250 is in relief, and vice versa. Additionally, the privy mark and the date range can be combined, and each element’s placement can be altered.

For their part, the CFA chose Option 1 for both coins, as they believe the “simplicity” of the design would serve the small coinage best. Since there was no quorum present at the Feb. 15 meeting, the CFA will officially vote on these recommendations at its next meeting, currently scheduled for March 21, 2024.

About the 2026 Semiquincentennial Coin Design Changes

Authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330 – PDF Link), the Mint will create one-year design types for all circulating coins in 2026 to celebrate the 250th anniversary (Semiquincentennial) of the United States of America gaining its independence from Great Britain starting in 1776. The program is reminiscent of the Bicentennial coin program that saw new designs on the quarter, half dollar, and dollar beginning in 1975. In 2026, however, the Mint can produce up to five quarter designs, with one dedicated to a historically important woman or women as mandated by law. Also, the Mint is authorized to issue a dollar coin with a Semiquincentennial design.

After 2026, all circulating coins will revert to their prior designs, with the exception of the quarter, which will then feature annual reverses in the 2027-2030 Youth Sports Quarter Program.

