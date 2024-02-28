Legend Numismatics

HomeUS CoinsFirst 2026 Semiquincentennial Coin Design Candidates for Lincoln Cent, Jefferson Nickel

First 2026 Semiquincentennial Coin Design Candidates for Lincoln Cent, Jefferson Nickel

CoinWeek
By CoinWeek

First 2026 Semiquincentennial Coin Design Candidates for Lincoln Cent, Jefferson Nickel

By CoinWeek ….
 

At the February 15, 2024 meeting of the United States Commission of Fine Arts (CFA), Semiquincentennial coin design candidates for the 2026 Lincoln cent and Jefferson nickel were revealed. The United States Mint delivered the portfolio of designs to the CFA for review and recommendation, per the Commission’s federal mandate.

Design candidates for the obverses of these coins are pictured below. As can be seen from the images provided by the Mint, the changes are relatively unobtrusive and involve the addition of a privy mark, the changing of the date to include a range from 1776 to 2026, or a combination of both. On the cent, the Liberty Bell privy mark can be rendered in incuse or relief, with the number 250 portrayed in Roman numerals inside it. When the Liberty Bell is incuse, the 250 is in relief, and vice versa. Additionally, the privy mark and the date range can be combined, and each element’s placement can be altered.

The CFA chose this design for the 2026 Lincoln cent.
The CFA chose this design for the 2026 Lincoln cent.
The CFA chose this design for the 2026 Jefferson nickel.
The CFA chose this design for the 2026 Jefferson nickel.

For their part, the CFA chose Option 1 for both coins, as they believe the “simplicity” of the design would serve the small coinage best. Since there was no quorum present at the Feb. 15 meeting, the CFA will officially vote on these recommendations at its next meeting, currently scheduled for March 21, 2024.

Additional 2026 cent design candidates.
Additional 2026 cent design candidates.
Additional 2026 nickel design candidates.
Additional 2026 nickel designs candidates.

About the 2026 Semiquincentennial Coin Design Changes

Authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330 – PDF Link), the Mint will create one-year design types for all circulating coins in 2026 to celebrate the 250th anniversary (Semiquincentennial) of the United States of America gaining its independence from Great Britain starting in 1776. The program is reminiscent of the Bicentennial coin program that saw new designs on the quarter, half dollar, and dollar beginning in 1975. In 2026, however, the Mint can produce up to five quarter designs, with one dedicated to a historically important woman or women as mandated by law. Also, the Mint is authorized to issue a dollar coin with a Semiquincentennial design.

After 2026, all circulating coins will revert to their prior designs, with the exception of the quarter, which will then feature annual reverses in the 2027-2030 Youth Sports Quarter Program.

* * *

CoinWeek
CoinWeekhttps://coinweek.com
Coinweek is the top independent online media source for rare coin and currency news, with analysis and information contributed by leading experts across the numismatic spectrum.
Previous article
Rare Gold Coin From the Famous Trompeter Collection to Sell

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stacks Bowers Auction

L and C COIN New Coins

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

DripShop Live

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2024 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Privacy Policy  -  Submit Articles  

2024 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.