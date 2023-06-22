Price Charting Coins
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
What Not Online Auctions
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

HomeAuctions

Gem CAC 1898-S Morgan Dollar Offered by GreatCollections

By CoinWeek

Currently being offered at GreatCollections.com is an 1898-S Morgan silver dollar graded MS-66+ by PCGS and designated as strong for the grade by CAC.

The 1898-S Morgan dollar had a mintage of over four million coins – which is neither especially large for the series nor small enough to generate scarcity of any kind. Well before the GSA sales of the 1960s and ’70s, the San Francisco Mint released numerous bags of 1898-S Morgans from the vault throughout the decades after the series ended in 1921. In the first half of the 20th century, the market for Morgans wasn’t quite what it would be later–nevermind what it is today–and not too many people were collecting these coins.

Gem CAC 1898-S Morgan Dollar Offered by GreatCollections
Gem CAC 1898-S Morgan Dollar Offered by GreatCollections

But despite the fact that the issue is fairly common even through MS-64, it is a condition rarity in High Gem grades. PCGS has certified 502 pieces as MS-65 and 113 as MS-66. The coin being offered by GreatCollections is one of 14 grading events reported for MS-66+, with only four examples listed higher as MS-67 and one top pop coin given a grade of MS-68. This means that competition for this specimen may be intense as a determined collector seeks to add this condition rarity to his or her Registry Set.

At the time of writing, the highest of 12 bids is $2,051 USD.

* * *

To search through GreatCollection’s archive of over 600,000 certified coins the company has sold over the past eight years, please visit the GreatCollections Auction Archives.

Previous article
Specimen-68 Funded 10 Bitcoin in Stack’s Bowers August Sale
Next article
From the PCGS Grading Room: Which Coins Are Real?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins
CAC coin verification of grading
Price Charting Coins
Professional Coin Grading Service
L and C modern and US Coins

Price Charting Coins

Atlas Numismatics World and Ancient Coins
American Numismatic Association Summer Worlds Fair of Money

CoinWeek Facebook AccountCoinWeek Twitter AccountCoinWeek YouTube Channel

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

Price Charting Coins
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
L & C Coins Summer Sale

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.