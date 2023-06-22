Specimen-68 Funded 10 Bitcoin in Stack’s Bowers August Sale

A Specimen-68 (PCGS) 10 Bitcoin could sell for over $300,000 USD when it goes to auction this summer in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2023 Global Showcase Auction. Released in 2012 as part of the prized Casascius series of physical bitcoins, fewer than 490 of this gilt-silver type were struck and over 30% of those have since been redeemed. It is one of only five graded by PCGS and will be the very first to be featured in a major live auction. This landmark rarity is sure to draw the attention of trophy hunters and advanced collectors across every category of numismatics when it is presented in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2023 sale.

This 10 Bitcoin was funded on October 23, 2012, when Bitcoin was valued at $10, giving it a face value of just $100 at the time. With Bitcoin now trading around $25,000, physical bitcoins continue to be redeemed at a steady pace, increasing the rarity of funded examples such as this. Much like early United States gold coins that escaped melting in the 1830s, intact Physical Bitcoins from this period are historic survivors from the foundational era of a new alternative monetary system.

This 10 Bitcoin offering comes on the heels of the firm’s successful June 2023 sale of physical cryptocurrency, which realized over $620,000 in total prices and achieved average premiums of nearly 200%. A similar gilt-silver example from the 1 Bitcoin denomination sold for $78,000 in June, equivalent to 300% of the face value. The 10 Bitcoin appearing in August is several times rarer than that piece and will surely generate considerable excitement among bidders.

To register your interest in the sale of this incredible Specimen-68 (PCGS) 10 Bitcoin or to pre-order a copy of the printed catalog, please contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at (800) 458-4646 or email [email protected].

