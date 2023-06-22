CIT Reveals Dinosaur Adventure on New Silver Coin

Daydreamer – Adventure

Palau. 10 Dollars 2023. Silver .999. 2 oz. 45 mm. Antique finish. Mintage: 1,500 pieces. Special technology: smartminting® (Ultra High Relief) with partial color application. Minted by B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Daydreamer Coin

One side features a boy with a suitcase in early 20th-century clothing. He pulls aside a curtain, behind which a prehistoric landscape with dinosaurs appears; in the sky a biplane; in the exergue the inscription DAYDREAMER / ADVENTURE 2023.

The other side presents the coat of arms of Palau with the circumscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU 10 $.

Background

What world do your daydreams take you to when you forget about your daily life? CIT is setting a numismatic monument to this creative endeavor. While the first Daydreamer issue of 2022 presented a man who dared to look into the future, in 2023, a little boy seeks adventure among the dinosaurs and pulls back the curtain between the two worlds on this Daydreamer coin.

The idea of parallel realities, separated only by wafer-thin transitions of time and space, has been around since antiquity. Time and again, literature has taken its protagonists to other worlds, of whose existence they had no idea before. Quantum physics made it possible for the first time to explain scientifically the hypothesis of the multiverse, which has fired the imagination of science fiction authors ever since. There are countless movies in which the hero or the heroine slips into simultaneously existing dimensions, from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy to Back to the Future, Star Trek or Doctor Who, and innumerable others.

CIT explores the love of escaping the world in a daydream with state-of-the-art smartminting technology. The fine coloring reverses the situation: while the little boy’s reality seems gray, the colorful dinosaurs of his fantasy thrust into the foreground of the coin.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/daydreamer-adventure

CoinWeek Podcast #155: Ultra-Modern Coins Take Over

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, Charles Morgan and Chris Bulfinch have a lively, interesting, and provocative conversation with Chang Bullock and Orlando Lorenzana of CIT, where we talk about how ultra-modern coins (or postmodern coins, as we call them) have taken over the contemporary coin market and how CIT’s innovations in color and coin minting technology are changing the game for private and sovereign mints.

You cannot walk away from this podcast without learning something about the way minting has changed–and has always been changing throughout the course of monetary history–and we hope it will give you a clearer picture of where we are heading.

