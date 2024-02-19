Gilles Bransbourg Steps Down as Executive Director of the ANS

By Coinweek ….



Dr. Gilles Bransbourg, the Executive Director of the American Numismatic Society (ANS), has accepted a fellowship at the prestigious Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, and will be leaving his position with the ANS in September of this year. The fellowship will allow him to work on his upcoming book on the economics of Imperial Rome. Dr. Bransbourg is slated to rejoin the ANS in April 2025 as a Research Curator.

Dr. Bransbourg became Executive Director of the ANS in November 2019.

During the eight months of his fellowship, ANS President Dr. Ute Wartenberg Kagan will serve as Executive Director. The position is not new to Dr. Wartenberg Kagan; she previously served as Executive Director from 1999 through 2019.

“I am humbled by the unique opportunity presented by the Institute of Advanced Study to advance my research in the field of economic history,” said Dr. Bransbourg. “Concurrently, I wish to thank the entire Board of Trustees of the American Numismatic Society, and its President, Ute Wartenberg Kagan, for letting me step down from my duties as Executive Director.”

The ANS is currently looking for a new headquarters for the organization, a fact that the Board of Trustees took into consideration when requesting that Dr. Wartenberg Kagan resume the role.

To learn more about the American Numismatic Society, please visit www.numismatics.org. You may also write to [email protected].

