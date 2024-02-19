DripShop Live

An “Old” 1799 Draped Bust Dollar – Jack Young’s Fun With Fakes

Jack D. Young
By Jack D. Young

Jack Young's Fun with Fakes 1799 Dollar

By Jack D. Young, Early American Coppers (EAC), and the Dark Side Group ……
 

Since I wrote my article on an ANA documented counterfeit 1799 dollar back in 2021, I’ve been on the lookout for another with no success.

The subject example of that short article was certified by a third-party grading service, but it was nevertheless shown to be a fake based on attribution points documented in a summary of counterfeit detection articles published in the the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) The Numismatist from 1977 through 1982. “Counterfeit 1799 Bust Dollars” starts on page 93 of that collective summary.

Images of Counterfeit 1799 dollar coins.

But my luck changed this past week as I actually found two more examples!

The first example actually found me, as a dealer friend messaged me about one he had received from a client looking for help with a collection she had inherited. As soon as I saw it, my jaw dropped.

The coins are attribute as the 1799 BB-158 Draped Bust Dollar, with a series of cool die breaks unique to that variety. But as usual for these “copies”, matching marks exist that are not associated with any actual die state.

This particular example weighed the correct amount and scanned as 90% silver. I asked for edge images as well and added them to my combination image.

Images of Counterfeit 1799 dollar coins.

Comparing it to the example in the original article shows the major attribution matches.

Side by side view of two counterfeit 1799 dollar coins.

Side-by-side comparison of the reverse of two 1799 dollar fakes.

OK, good match and not the same coin; from the ANA summary, these are the known attribution points:

Diagnostics of a fake 1799 dollar coin.

One of the things that I found interesting is the latest example’s edge. It looks more modern.

The ANA examples were believed to have been created in the 1970s and were European in origin – to my knowledge, an unproven theory. There were no edge images in the summary except one showing an attribution point for them.

Edge devices of a counterfeit 1799 dollar.

I found the second example of a counterfeit 1799 BB-158 Draped Bust Dollar the same evening just scrolling eBay as I often do. The first listing I saw under “Early Dollars” was this example nearing the end of the auction:

eBay listing for a fake 1799 dollar.

Counterfeit 1799 dollar

The listing was removed and the seller responded to me as follows:

eBay item removal screen.

So on a final note, I was able to review the subject example in hand and verify all of the ANA noted matching marks – including the edge marker!

Edge devices of a counterfeit 1799 dollar.

And I added this one to the two ANA documented examples in one reference image (my example on the bottom):

ANA documentation of fake 1799 dollars.

Best,

Jack

 

Jack D. Young
Jack D. Young
An engineer by training, Jack D. Young is a researcher and author on the subject of the recent wave of deceptive struck counterfeits. He is the founder of the "Dark Side" Counterfeits and Fakes Facebook watch group, a participating member of Early American Coppers (EAC) since 2002, the Liberty Seated Collectors Club (LSCC), C4, the NLG, the ANA, and the ANS. Jack has consulted on the subject of counterfeits and their effect on the Hobby with staffers of the United States Senate Finance Committee, a senior member of the U.S. Secret Service (both with the ACTF as an Expert Network volunteer), and agents of both CBP and the Department of the Treasury. His work has appeared in various club journals, including The Numismatist, and he was acknowledged for his research by Q. David Bowers in the latter's The Copper Coins of Vermont (2018). The ACTF awarded Jack Young the Alan Kreuzer Award in 2019 and the PNG presented him with the Sol Kaplan Award in 2022. He started collecting as a youth, filling a Lincoln penny board with his grandmother, and continues to collect low-grade early large cents by date and some varieties.
