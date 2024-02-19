1796 Liberty Cap Cent : A Collector’s Guide

The United States Mint used six obverses and six reverses (as understood in 1901) to create 11 die marriages for the 1796 Liberty Cap cent, the last year of the type. The coin features finer border milling than previous issues. 974,000 were struck.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

1796 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-81

Rarity-3.

NGC MS-64BN #3607721-003: Edward Miller, prior to 1893; William Hesslein, April 1916, Lot 322; Henry C. Hines; Dr. William H. Sheldon; T. James Clarke, December 1954; “The R.E. ‘Ted’ Naftzger, Jr. Collection”, New Netherlands Coin Co., November 1973, Lot 400; Andrew M. Hain; Dennis E. Steinmetz; Steve Ivy, August 1980, Lot 943; Anthony Terranova; “The John Whitney Walter Collection”, Stack’s, May 1999, Lot 1708. As NGC MS-64BN #3607721-003. Heritage Auctions, October 27, 2014, Lot 98020 – $47,000. Pedigree research assisted by Heritage Auctions.

1796 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-82

Rarity-4+. Pole attached to bust. Triple leaf under AM and UN on reverse.

PCGS MS-62BN #35327644: Peter Mougey; William H. Woodin; Thomas L. Elder, September 1919, Lot 21; As “Proof”. “The Dr. George P. French Collection”, B. Max Mehl, Fixed Price List of 1929, Lot 97; T. James Clarks, 1949; William H. Sheldon, April 1972; R.E. “Ted” Naftzger, February 1992; Eric Streiner; Stack’s, October 2000, Lot 61; “John Whitney Walter Collection”, Stack’s Bowers, August 15, 2018, Lot 1025 – $22,800. CC#2, double struck, with micro porous surfaces, nearly perfect die state, bulge upper left corner, Breen Die State 1.A.

1796 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-83

Rarity-4+. End of pole touches bust by die break.

PCGS MS-62BN #13470531: Virgil M. Brand; Carl Wurtzbach; Charles R. Mathewson, 1944; Dr. William H. Sheldon, April 1972; R.E. “Ted” Naftzger, Jr., February 1992; Eric Streiner; John Whitney Walter; “The John Whitney Walter Collection”, Stack’s, May 1999, Lot 1710 – $24,150; Anthony Terranova. As PCGS MS-62BN #13470531. “The Walter J. Husak Collection”, Heritage Auctions, February 15, 2008, Lot 2084 – $43,125. Husak Collection on insert; Heritage Auctions, October 27, 2014, Lot 98021 – $47,000.

1796 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-84

Rarity-3. Low 6 variety. Denticles on all 1796 cents are weak at the 9 o’clock position on obverse and reverse. Well pronounced on the reverse at 3 o’clock.

PCGS MS-66+RB #32189856: Major William Boerum Wetmore; “the Major William Boerum Wetmore Collection”, Henry and S. Hudson Chapman, June 1906, Lot 549 – $125; Dr. Lewis H. Adler; B. Max Mehl, en bloc, by sale, March 1917; Dr. Henry W. Beckwith; “The Dr. Henry W. Beckwith Collection”, S. Hudson Chapman, April 1923, Lot 8 – $185; Henry Chapman; Dr. George P. French Collection; B. Max Mehl, by sale, en bloc, 1929; “The Dr. George P. French Collection”, B. Max Mehl, Fixed Price List, 1930, Lot 107 – $300; T. James Clarke Collection; R.E. “Ted” Naftzger, Jr. Collection, by sale, en bloc, April 1954; R.E. “Ted” Naftzger estate, October 2007; Goldberg Auctioneers, September 2008, Lot 173. As PCGS MS-66+RB #32189856. “The D. Brent Pogue Family Collection, Part V”, Stack’s Bowers / Sotheby’s, March 17, 2017 – $705,000. Pedigree research assisted by Stack’s Bowers. Pogue novelty insert.

1796 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-85

Rarity-5. Low 6 variety with wreath away from F on reverse.

PCGS MS-62BN #13470533: “The Ebenezer Gilbert Collection”, Thomas Elder, July 1909, Lot 695 – $41; H.O. Granberg; “The William H. Woodin Collection”, United States Coin Co., May 1915, Lot 166 – $32; “The Dr. George P. French Collection”, B. Max Mehl, 1929 Fixed Price List, lot 102 – $250; T. James Clarke, 1944; B. Max Mehl, 1948; Dr. William H. Sheldon, April 1972; R.E. “Ted” Naftzger, Jr., February 1992; Eric Streiner, May 1992; John Whitney Walter; “The John Whitney Walter Collection”, Stack’s, May 1999, Lot 1713 – $25,300. As PCGS MS-62BN #13470533. “The Walter J. Husak Collection”, Heritage Auctions, February 15, 2008, Lot 2086 – $54,625. Husak Collection on insert; Heritage Auctions, October 27, 2014, Lot 98023 – $47,000.

1796 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-86

Rarity-5. Low 6. Ghost leaf under T on the reverse.

PCGS MS-62BN #13291798: “The M.A. Brown Collection”, S.H. & H. Chapman, April 1897, Lot 767; Chapman Brothers; “The William F. Gable Collection”, S.H. Chapman, May 1914, Lot 1268; Elmer S. Sears; “The Dr. George P. French Collection”, B. Max Mehl, 1929 Fixed Price List, lot 109; T. James Clarke; B. Max Mehl; Dr. William H. Sheldon, April 19, 1972; R.E. “Ted” Naftzger, Jr., February 23, 1992; Eric Streiner May 1992; John Whitney Walter; “The John Whitney Walter Collection”, Stack’s, May 1999, Lot 1714; Jack Wadlington, via Bob Grellman and Chris McCawley, June 30, 2005; Daniel W. Holmes, Jr. As PCGS MS-62BN #13291798. “The Daniel W. Holmes, Jr. Collection”, Goldberg Auctioneers, September 2009, Lot 140. Dan Holmes Collection on insert. Heritage Auctions, October 27, 2014, Lot 98024 – $38,187.50.

1796 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-87

Rarity-3. Low 6, doubled leaf left of ONE on the reverse.

PCGS MS-62BN #13291799: Thomas L. Elder, May 15, 1943; Leonard M. Holland; Pennypacker Auction Centre, May 1959 – $275; Dorothy Paschal; Dr. William H. Sheldon April 19, 1972; R.E. Naftzger, Jr. February 23, 1992; Eric Streiner; Dennis Mendelson; Dr. Philip W. Ralls, May 2, 1997; W.M. “Jack” Wadlington; Bob Grellman & Chris McCawley May 30, 2005; Daniel W. Holmes. As PCGS MS-62BN #13291799. “The Daniel W. Holmes Collection, Part I”, Goldberg Auctioneers, September 2009, Lot 141. Heritage Auctions, October 27, 2014, Lot 98025 – $28,200.

1796 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-88

Rarity-4. Club pole. Balanced date. L of LIBERTY touches the cap.

NGC MS-63BN #3607721-002: David Proskey; Henry C. Hines; Lillian Scheer, 1948; New Netherlands, August 1952, Lot 1724; Dr. William H. Sheldon, April 19, 1972; R.E.”Ted” Naftzger, Jr., February 23, 1992; Eric Streiner, May 1992; John Whitney Walter; “The John Whitney Walter Collection”, September 2009, Lot 1717. As NGC MS-63BN #3607721-002. Heritage Auctions, October 27, 2014, Lot 98026 – $58.750.

1796 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-89

Rarity-3. Crowded Head variety. Low LIBERTY and high date.

1796 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-90

Rarity-5+. Crowded Head obverse. Double leaf under T on reverse.

PCGS MS-62BN #50004406: “The Henry C. Miller Collection”, Thomas Elder, April 1917, Lot 724; “The Lewis C. Gehring Collection”, Thomas Elder, August 1921, Lot 889; “The Dr. George P. French Collection”, B. Max Mehl, 1929 Fixed Price List, Lot 105; T. James Clarke; Dr. William H. Sheldon, April 19, 1972; R.E. “Ted” Naftzger, Jr., February 23, 1992; Eric Streiner; John Whitney Walter; “The John Whitney Walter Collection”, Stack’s, May 4, 1999, Lot 1720; Heritage Auctions, October 27, 2014, Lot 98027 – $38,187.50. Whitney on insert. Pedigree research assisted by Heritage Auctions.

1796 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-91

Rarity-3. Wide date variety. Final Sheldon number of the series. Die defects develop at and to the right of 6 on the date; swelling at STATES on reverse.

PCGS MS-66BN CAC #13666809: Discovered in England in 1956 and acquired privately by Stack’s in January 1957; Dorothy Paschal; Dr. William H. Sheldon, April 1972; R. E. “Ted” Naftzger, Jr., February 1992; Eric Streiner; Jay Parrino, April 1996; Jack Wadlington via Bob Grellman and Chris McCawley, November 2005; “The Dan Holmes Collection, Part I:, Goldberg Auctioneers, September 2009, lot 147; Cardinal Collection Educational Foundation; “The Cardinal Collection Educational Foundation”, Stack’s Bowers, January 22, 2013, Lot 13007 – $223,250.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1796 Denomination: One Cent (USD) Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 974,000 Alloy: Copper Weight: 10.89 g Diameter: 29.00 mm Edge: Plain OBV Designer John Smith Gardner REV Designer John Smith Gardner Quality: Business Strike

* * *