1795 Liberty Cap Cent : A Collector’s Guide

Three obverse dies and three reverse dies were used to strike 37,000 Lettered Edge cents with the 1795 date. Midyear, President George Washington authorized United States Mint Director Elias Boudinot to reduce the weight of the large cent from 208 grains to 168 grains. According to numismatist Walter Breen, this was done to reduce costs as by October of that year, a dollar’s worth of cents cost $1.22 to produce. The lighter, thinner planchet had a plain edge. Plain edge cents far outnumber lettered edge cents, perhaps 4:1 or maybe more (Breen thought 13:1). Experimental Reeded Edge cents (Sheldon-79) are great rarities, although they survive only in lower circulated grades.

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

1795 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-73

Widely spaced date. 1 nearly touches Liberty’s hair, while the 5 is spaced away from the bust. The ER of LIBERTY is positioned high in relation to the rest of the letters. Sylvester Crosby discovered this variety before 1883.

PCGS XF-45 #13470602: “The Foster Lardner Collection”, United States Coin Co., November 1914, Lot 26 – $135; Henry C. Hines, 1945; Dr. William H. Sheldon, April 1972; R.E. “Ted” Naftzger, Jr., February 1992; Eric Streiner; “The Wes Rasmussen Collection”, Heritage Auctions, January 2005, Lot 3084 – $12,650. “The Walter J. Husak Collection”, Heritage Auctions, February 15, 2008, Lot 2075 – $32,200.

1795 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-74

PCGS MS-65RB+ #40323763: Virgil M. Brand; Carl Wurtzbach, 1935; Charles R. Mathewson, 1953; Dr. William H. Sheldon, April 1972; R.E. “Ted” Naftzger, Jr., February 1992; Eric Streiner; Jay Parrino; Superior, May 1999, Lot 1465 – $26,450. As PCGS MS-65RB #13470603. “The Walter J. Husak Collection”, Heritage Auctions, February 15, 2008, Lot 2076 – $207,000. As PCGS MS-65+RB CAC #40323763. “The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part I”, Heritage Auctions, September 17, 2020, Lot 10006 – $114,000. Regraded. Upgraded one half point. Predominately brown.

1795 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-75

Rarity-3. Lettered Edge. Dies engraved by John Smith Gardner (probably others were, too).

PCGS MS-65+RB #32189853: Sotheby’s (London), October 1995, Lot 1395; Anthony Terranova; Lawrence Stack, by sale; acquired with the Lawrence Stack Type Set, by sale, en bloc, January 2003; “The D. Brent Pogue Collection, Part V”, Stack’s Bowers / Sotheby’s, March 31, 2017, Lot 5101 – $223,250. Pedigree research assisted by Stack’s Bowers. At least 50% red. Dark spot above hair. Die crack through 9.

1795 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-76

Struck between December 28 and 31. 45,000 coins delivered on January 1, 1796.

1795 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-76B, Plain Edge

Rarity 1. Plain Edge. Struck during Elias Boudinot’s tenure after the cent’s weight was reduced to 10.89 grams to accommodate higher copper prices. The reduction in weight reduced the thickness of the coin, leading to the abandonment of edge lettering. Struck between December 27-31, 1795, and delivered on January 1. Additional coins struck in 1796 and delivered through March 31. Tip of the 5 touches portrait on obverse. L almost touches cap. ONE CENT on reverse is situated too high on the coin. In later die states, a large crack encompasses ICA.

PCGS MS-65+RB #81744234: Heritage Auctions, August 2, 2017, Lot 3886 – $76,375. Color around raised elements on the obverse and reverse.

Heritage Auctions, January 6, 2011, Lot 5421 – $16,100; Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2015, Lot 4921 – $15,275. Struck off center. PCGS MS-63BN CAC #06698805: “The Charles Jay Collection”, Stack’s, October 1967, Lot 92 – $1,300; unknown intermediaries; Ed Milas; Jerry A. Bobbe; “The A.J. Vanderbilt Collection”, Stack’s Bowers, March 22, 2018, Lot 10006 – $20,400.

“The Medio and Da Costa Gomez Collections”, Stack’s, June 2004, Lot 2161 – $5,462.50; “The Johnson-Blue Collection”, Stack’s, August 8, 2010, Lot 198 – $10,350. PCGS MS-62+BN #18528653: Anthony Terranova, 1997; Heritage Auctions, August 3, 2012, Lot 5022 – $16,450.

1795 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-77

Plain Edge. R-3.

PCGS AU-53 #13470527: “The Thomas P. Warfield Collection”, Associated Coin Auction, October 1955, Lot 197 – $33; Willard C. Blaisdell; Gordon J. Wrubel; Bowers and Ruddy, marketed in Rare Coin Review #25, Spring 1976; unknown intermediaries; Heritage Auctions, June 1989, Lot 1686 – $3,080; Anthony Terranova; Stack’s, 1991 Fixed Price List, Lot 12; Stack’s, January 1993, Lot 1109 – $3,300; Anthony Terranova, Thomas D. Reynolds, and Chris Victor-McCawley. “The Walter J. Husak Collection”, Heritage Auctions, February 15, 2008, Lot 2080 – $13,800. Husak Collection on insert; Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2014, Lot 2525 – $11,162.50.

1795 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-78

R-1. Plain Edge. Free date variety. Centered ONE CENT on reverse. T of cent lower than EN. LI slight space then BERTY on obverse. Tip of 5 touches truncation. Through 11/07, PCGS had graded 14 in MS-63BN with eight finer.

NGC MS-65RB CAC #315396-003: “The Charles J. DuPont Collection”, Stack’s, September 1954, Lot 107 – $210; “The Gene Reale Collection”, Sotheby’s, January 1998, Lot 22 – $23,100; Eugene H. Garnder. As NGC MS-65RB CAC #315396-003. “The Eugene H. Gardner Collection III”, Heritage Auctions, May 12, 2015, Lot 98016 – $49,350.

1795 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-79

Reeded Edge. Only nine to 10 examples known.

PCGS VG-10 #13666804: Dr. S.T. Millard (Discovery Coin); B. Max Mehl, March 1915, Lot 75 – $15.50; G. Kraft; Robert D. Book, May 1930; George H. Clapp, traded for a “famous 1794 Cent”; “The Howard R. Newcomb Collection”, J.C. Morgenthau & Co., February 1945, Lot 76 – $165; James Kelly, (Fixed Price Lists 21-23, 1945-1947 – $350 to $175; Celina Coin Co., March 1947, Lot 2037; James Kelly, November 1947, Lot 927 – $150; James Kelly, April 1948, Lot 1327 – $150; Christian M. Petersen; Hollinbeck Coin Co., October 1953, Lot 278 – $660; Dr. William H. Sheldon, April 1972; R.E. “Ted” Naftzger, Jr., February 1992; Eric Streiner; Anthony Terranova, December 1993. As PCGS VG-10 #13666804. “The Daniel W. Holmes, Jr. Collection”, Goldberg Auctioneers, September 2009, Lot 128; “The Adam Mervis Large Cent Collection”, Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2014, Lot 2528 – $646,250.

Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2012, Lot 3034 – $74,750. PCGS Genuine #18258799: John Baker; Greg Hannigan; Goldberg Auctioneers, September 2010, Lot 796; “The Padula Family Foundation Collection”, Heritage Auctions, September 8, 2017, Lot 4230 – $192,000; “The Poulos Family Collection, Part II”, Heritage Auctions, September 6, 2019, Lot 4608 – $78,000. Porous, details of Good.

1795 Liberty Cap Cent, Sheldon-80, Harper’s “Jefferson Head”

Rarity 5-. Jefferson Head. Plain Edge.

Struck outside the Mint as part of an experiment to see if outside companies could strike coins cheaper. Research by Walter Breen, and later other researchers, traced the coin’s origin to John Harper, a Philadelphia machinist. Harper, it is said, produced the ersatz coinage to demonstrate his coin-making abilities to the Mint in hopes of procuring a contract to strike one-cent coins. Harper’s shop, located on North 6th and Cherry Streets, is believed to be the location where the first 1792 half dismes were struck. The Mint was built a block away on 7th Street. On January 23, 1795, Harper visited the Mint to suggest improvements to the Mint’s operations. These suggestions were shrugged off.

However, 10 months later on November 4, Harper reached out to newly appointed Mint Director Boudinot with a proposal to produce copper coinage for the Mint, writing to the director:

I propose to engage with you… To receive sheet copper of the right size and coin the same into cents complete for circulation at the rate of eighty dollars per ton and to return the same in Cents and shruf deducting twenty-five pounds in each ton for waste. I will also forge and harden all the dies, beds, and punches for the same.

On February 3, 1796, Mint Director Boudinot filed a report to the House of Representatives detailing Harper’s private one cent coinage, informing them that Harper had gone to the trouble of building a coin press and cutting machine at his own expense.

As a result, a House committee paid a visit to Harper’s operation. Boudinot would take Harper’s dies back to the Mint and offer him a job as assistant coiner. Some members of the Congressional delegation may have taken examples of Harper’s cent as souvenirs. Harper declined the offer.

The Jefferson Head cent was already known to numismatists as something unusual and scarce by the 1860s. Edward Cogan offered one for sale in June 1864, in a section called “Fabrications”, calling the coin “1795 Cent, Jefferson Head”. It sold for 25¢. W. Elliot Woodward’s October 1864 sale had one (lot 617), which he described as “1795 Sometimes called the Jefferson Head, in rather poor condition but an extremely rare type.” The coin was purchased by New York-based coin dealer William Strobridge for $1.

Finest known is XF example in the ANS Collection.

VF-35: Sharpness of EF-45 – burnished, scratched, and gouged – ANS Collection.

lightly porous, sold by Stack’s? September 2009, $94,875. PCGS XF-40 CAC #35744098: “The John P. Young Collection”, M.H. Bolender, September 1951, Lot 45 – $67.50; Melvin Danner; World Numismatiques, April 1959, Lot 1430 – $375; “The F. Dabney Caldwell, Jr. Collection”, Stack’s, April 1988, Lot 2094 – $31,900; Alan V. Weinberg. As PCGS XF-40 CAC #35744098. “The Alan V. Weinberg Collection, Part I”, Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2019, Lot 4319 – $264,000.

“The Major Alfred Walter Collection”, New Netherlands Coin Company, June 1967, Lot 1203; Jon Hanson; Donald G. Partrick. As NGC VF20BN #6054805-001. “The Donald G. Partrick Collection”, Heritage Auctions, April 22, 2021, Lot 3063 – $55,200. PCGS VF-20 #26341240: Jerry Cavalier, metal detector find, circa 1987. As ANACS VF-20. Stack’s Bowers, August 2012, Lot 11187 – $88,125. As PCGS VF-20 #26341240. Heritage Auctions, January 2013, Lot 5523 – $111,625; Heritage Auctions, August 2014, Lot 5525 – $105,750; “The ESM Collection”, Stack’s Bowers, August 6, 2020, Lot 1016 – $90,000. Porous, corroded. In our opinion, not as nice as the Parmelee-Pogue coin.

“The Collection of Thaddeus A. Tatum III”, Stack’s Bowers, August 15, 2018, Lot 1024 – $60,000. PCGS F-12 #34456403: “The Loma Linda Collection”, Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2017, Lot 4743 – $66,000.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1795 Denomination: One Cent (USD) Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 37,000 (Lettered Edge); 501,500 (Plain Edge) Alloy: Copper Weight: 13.48 g (Lettered Edge); 10.89 g (Plain Edge) Diameter: 29.00 mm Edge: Lettered: ONE HUNDRED FOR A DOLLAR + leaf; Plain OBV Designer Joseph Wright (Lettered Edge) | John Smith Gardner (Plain Edge) REV Designer Joseph Wright (Lettered Edge) | John Smith Gardner (Plain Edge) Quality: Business Strike

* * *