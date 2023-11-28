GreatCollections Hires Numismatic Photographer Phil Arnold

CoinWeek Staff Reports…

Numismatic photography expert Phil Arnold has recently joined the GreatCollections team as their new Director of Photography. With over 18 years of experience in numismatic imaging, Phil is poised to bring even higher-quality images to GreatCollections’ auctions.

A Leader in Numismatic Photography

Phil Arnold previously headed the imaging department at Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), where he developed their renowned TrueView imaging. During his time at PCGS, Phil photographed countless numismatic rarities, including the world’s most valuable coin – the 1933 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle.

Arnold’s photography and photographic process made PCGS CoinFacts one of the most innovative and social numismatic websites in the industry. Collectors regarded the PCGS TrueView as a “Glamor Shot”, presenting the object in the best possible light. A strength of Arnold’s approach was PCGS’ ability to bring out toning, even on difficult to photograph Proof coins. In recent years, several major auction firms have used Arnold’s TrueView photography to supplement their own images.

Excitement for the Future

Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections, expressed his enthusiasm for Phil joining the team. He stated, “I welcome Phil to our team – and look forward to providing even higher-quality images for our auctions to the benefit of consignors and bidders. Phil’s work is second-to-none in numismatic photography, and his love of numismatics is showcased with every image he takes.”

A Passion for Numismatic Photography

After graduating from Western University in Ontario, Canada, Phil pursued his passion for numismatic photography by studying at the Pacific Design Academy. Soon after, he was hired by PCGS as their first full-time photographer to take digital images. His move to Southern California allowed him to photograph millions of coins over 18 years and continuously improve the quality of numismatic imaging.

The Next Level for GreatCollections

Phil shared his excitement about joining GreatCollections, stating, “I’ve known Ian for the past decade, and I’ve always admired his and Raeleen’s reputation for integrity within the industry. GreatCollections’ growth in this time has truly been remarkable, and I’m excited to now be a part of their small-company environment. We are going to the next level in making GreatCollections’ photographs the best in the business – not just for their record breaking coin auctions, but also for the new collectibles we’ll be auctioning in the very near future.”