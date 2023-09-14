Hansen Collection Lincoln Cents Offered by David Lawrence Rare Coins

Every Sunday, David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) holds a new online auction of classic and rare United States coins. Collectors can now browse through over 300 lots in the upcoming Sunday, September 24 online auction, which also contains more than 50 coins with no reserve price and 50 Vault Values.

Highlights in the Sept. 24 sale include a tied-for-finest-known 1952-S Franklin half dollar PCGS MS67 with Full Bell Lines; a scarce 1798 Small Eagle silver dollar PCGS VF35 (OGH); an 1898-S Morgan dollar PCGS MS65DMPL from the D.L. Hansen Collection; an 1839-C $2.50 gold quarter eagle PCGS AU55; an 1893-CC $5 gold half eagle PCGS/CAC MS63 with great original surfaces; and an attractive 1907 Wire Edge High Relief $20 gold double eagle NGC/CAC MS62.

Besides the Morgan dollar above, David Lawrence is also offering the first of two parts of the D.L. Hansen Lincoln Cent Collection during the sale. Highlights include a 1911-S 1c PCGS MS66 RD; a 1914 1c PCGS MS67 RD; a key date 1914-D 1c PCGS MS66 RD; a 1919 1c PCGS/CAC MS68 RD; a tied-for-finest 1925-S 1c PCGS MS65 RD; and a 1926-S 1c PCGS MS64+ RD.

Make sure to bid before the auction closes Sunday, September 24.

READY TO SELL YOUR RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

Like the Hansen Collection Lincoln cents and other rare classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: