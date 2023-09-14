What Not Online Auctions
Gem FH 1919-S Standing Liberty Quarter Offered at GreatCollections

By CoinWeek
1919 Standing Liberty Quarter. Image: GreatCollections.
1919 Standing Liberty Quarter. Image: GreatCollections.

In their October 1 auction, GreatCollections is offering a CAC-approved 1919-S Standing Liberty quarter graded MS66+ by PCGS in a Gold Shield holder. A key date in the Standing Liberty quarter series (1916-30), the 1919-S was weakly struck–this is one reason why the coin is popular with collectors even in worn circulated grades–and so nice Gem examples can be quite hard to find. And despite the fact that the mintage of 1,836,000 at San Francisco in 1919 was not the lowest, it is still a relatively scarce coin.

With the Full Head designation, the condition rarity of the business strike issue peaks significantly. PCGS reports three grading events at the MS66+ level, with just two higher at MS67.

At the time of writing, the current price for this 1919-S Standing Liberty quarter is $52,500 USD after six bids.

* * *

To search through GreatCollection’s archive of over 600,000 certified coins the company has sold over the past eight years, please visit the GreatCollections Auction Archives.

