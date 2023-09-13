Stewart Blay Indian Head, Flying Eagle Cent Collection to Be Auctioned by GreatCollections

Sale also to feature Blay Collection of Barber Dimes

When GreatCollections sold the Stewart Blay Collection of Lincoln Cents in January 2023, one of if not the finest collection of Lincoln cents ever assembled, several record prices were established for a total of over $7.7 million.

Now, GreatCollections will be offering the Blay collections of Indian Head cents, Flying Eagle cents, and Barber dimes in two online auctions on Sunday, November 12 and 19.

New York City-based sculptor and noted numismatist Stewart Blay built these collections–also among the finest ever assembled for their series–over the course of the last five decades. Blay passed away in November 2022.

“I am deeply appreciative to be entrusted with these coins by Stewart’s estate, and we expect spirited bidding. Since our auctions in January of Blay’s Lincoln Cents, many collectors and dealers have been asking about the Indian cents, Flying Eagle cents, and Barber dimes, for which Stewart was also known. So many coins are considered the finest known, it is difficult to mention any single highlight,” GreatCollections President and Co-founder Ian Russell said.

“For Flying Eagle cents, the 1856 is out of this world – graded PCGS MS66. And in Indian cents, despite the number of single-finest coins present, the 1877 stands out – nicknamed the ‘Golden Princess’ – a freak of nature, graded PCGS MS66+RD. One of my favorite coins in the whole Blay Collection is the 1893-O Barber dime, graded PCGS MS68PL. I remember Stewart visiting the GreatCollections office during COVID-19 and showing me this coin specifically. It was minted for a special purpose in New Orleans.”

PCGS has certified all of the coins in the auctions. At the time of publication, each set is ranked #1 in the MyCollect.com and PCGS Set Registry programs.

Flying Eagle cent highlights include an 1856 Flying Eagle Cent PCGS MS66, an 1857 Flying Eagle Cent PCGS MS66+, and an 1858/7 Flying Eagle Cent PCGS MS65.

Indian Head cent highlights include an 1860 Indian Cent Pointed Bust PCGS MS67+; an 1864 Indian Cent PCGS MS67+RD; an 1864 Indian Cent L on Ribbon PCGS MS66+RD; an 1865 Indian Cent Plain 5 PCGS MS66+RD; an 1866 Indian Cent PCGS MS66RD; an 1868 Indian Cent PCGS MS66+RD; an 1869/69 Indian Cent PCGS MS66+RD; an 1873 Indian Cent Closed 3 PCGS MS66RD; an 1873 Indian Cent Doubled Liberty PCGS MS64RD; an 1876 Indian Cent PCGS MS67RD; an 1877 Indian Cent PCGS MS66+RD; an 1878 Indian Cent PCGS MS67RD; an 1882 Indian Cent PCGS MS67+RD; an 1883 Indian Cent PCGS MS67RD; an 1884 Indian Cent PCGS MS67RD; an 1885 Indian Cent PCGS MS67RD; an 1886 Indian Cent Variety 1 PCGS MS66+RD; an 1887 Indian Cent PCGS MS67RD; an 1892 Indian Cent PCGS MS67RD; an 1895 Indian Cent PCGS MS67+RD; and an 1897 Indian Cent PCGS MS67+RD.

Barber dime highlights include an 1892 Barber Dime PCGS MS68; an 1893-O Barber Dime PCGS MS68PL; an 1893-S Barber Dime PCGS MS67; an 1894-O Barber Dime PCGS MS67+; an 1895-O Barber Dime PCGS MS67; an 1898-O Barber Dime PCGS MS66+; an 1905-O Barber Dime Micro O PCGS MS66+; and an 1911 Barber Dime PCGS MS68.

GreatCollections will offer duplicates from the Stewart Blay Collection in November, as well. Please call GreatCollections at 1-800-442-6467 or visit www.greatcollections.com for more information.

