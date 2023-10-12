CAC Coin Grading

HomeAuctionsJudaean Coinage Offered in Heritage Auctions Oct. 15 Spotlight

Judaean Coinage Offered in Heritage Auctions Oct. 15 Spotlight

By Heritage Auction
Judean bronze coin struck during the Herodian Dynasty.
Judean bronze coin struck during the Herodian Dynasty.

The field of Judaean coinage extends from ancient times to the present day, and as such it presents an excellent window into the rich culture and history of the region. Judaean coinage developed under the influence of various historical forces, from the Hellenistic era to symbols of Jewish independence and the Maccabean Revolt, and through the Jewish-Roman wars. Their coins testify to the persevering spirit of the Jewish people and reflect the alternating waves of history, going from Roman provincial coinage to symbols of the Bar Kokhba Revolt. Eventually, with the diaspora of Jewish communities and regional shifts in the balance of power, Judaean coinage ultimately declined and ceased. Its legacy endures, however, reminding us of the connection between coinage and the complex narratives of a people.

Today, Judaean coins from a variety of historical periods are highly collectible because they offer a connection to the ancient past and continue to attract scholarly interest. The Spotlight: Judaea: From Past to Present sale from Heritage Auctions gives collectors the chance to hold history in their hands. Bidding is now open.

This auction features highlights such as the following:

A live auction session at coins.ha.com caps off the sale on Sunday, October 15, at 7 PM Central, 8 PM Eastern.
 

Previous article
1943 Copper Penny : History and Value | CoinWeek
Next article
Jeff Garrett: Why Rare Coin Security Is So Important

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Great Collection Coin Auctions

AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

Price Charting Coins

L & C Coins Morgan and Peace Dollars

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.