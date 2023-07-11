June Long Beach Expo a Success With Ship of Gold Exhibit

Hundreds of collectibles dealers, millions of dollars in collectibles, and historic shipwreck gold attracted crowds to the Long Beach Expo Collectibles Convention in Southern California

The Long Beach Expo collectibles show in Southern California, a triannual tradition since 1964, recently drew thousands of collectors from the West Coast and beyond, and kept dealers and exhibitors busy during the show’s three-day stint at the Long Beach Convention Center June 22-24, 2023.

“We had nearly 6,000 attendees walk through our door, in addition to hundreds of dealers, exhibitors, and other event associates at the June Long Beach Expo,” reported PCGS President Stephanie Sabin.

Among the attractions at the June 2023 Long Beach Expo was the “Ship of Gold” – an exhibit showcasing $15 million in coins, ingots, and other artifacts recovered from the 1857 shipwreck of SS Central America.

“The exhibit drew many awestruck explorers,” said PCGS Director of Events Samantha Dark. “It wasn’t just the 1850s gold ingots and coins worth millions of dollars apiece that drew spectators… The Gold Rush-era denim pants were a spectacle themselves, and everyone who visited the Ship of Gold exhibit seemed thoroughly astonished by what they saw – pieces of California Gold Rush history drawn from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.”

“We continue seeing strong attendance figures,” remarked PCGS Long Beach Expo Director of Sales Taryn Warrecker. “But another measure of vitality that we saw grow in particularly strong fashion at this show was the amount of business conducted by our hundreds of vendors.”

“We had so much fun being an exhibitor at the Long Beach Expo!” said Josh Scott of Commodore Coins. “We had some amazing feedback [from customers and people who follow us on social media] who came by and spent a bunch of time enjoying the show!”

“I ended up having a very good show [at the Long Beach Expo], bought a bunch of new inventory – including two amazingly toned pennies, and had a ton of fun seeing everyone, and of course, wining and dining!” remarked Charmy Harker, a coin dealer known as “The Penny Lady”.

For more information about the next Long Beach Expo, which will take place at the Long Beach Convention Center September 7-9, 2023, please visit www.longbeachexpo.com.

