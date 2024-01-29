CAC Coin Grading

Lorenzo Harris Abbey : Coin Collector

CoinWeek Notes
Early 19th-century coin collector. Born: January 14, 1822 in Kinderbrook, New York. Died: March 17, 1881, in Jacksonville, Florida.

1876 Advertisement for Abbey & Imbrie. Image: Ron Gast / luresnreels.com. Inset: Abbey Fishing Lure Illustration. Image: John Lupia III.
Also known as “L.H. Abbey”, coin collector Lorenzo Harris Abbey was a Fish and Tackle merchant who patented the “Abbey Fly” fishing lure in 1874. He partnered with one C.F. Imbrie in a fishing tackle business called Abbey & Imbrie.

Harris married Ann B. Loosee. The two had a daughter named Ann Eveline, who was born in 1848. Harris survived his wife, who died before the 1880 Census.

Henry H. Leeds &Company sold some of Abbey’s holdings on September 8, 1863. W. E. Woodward sold some a year later (Woodward #10, October 18-22, 1864).

Famous Coin Pedigreed to Lorenzo Abbey

The “Abbey Cent”, 1799 S-189, was graded PCGS XF45. This example was sold by Heritage Auctions on 2/15/2008 for $161,000 USD. Image courtesy of Heritage Auctions (HA.Com)
Abbey’s 1799 Draped Bust cent (the “Abbey Cent”) was one of the finest at the time. According to 19th-century numismatic historian Dr. Emmanuel Joseph Attinelli, Abbey purchased the coin for $25 from a Mr. Rogers of Fulton Street, who paid a countryman $2 for it. PCGS graded the coin XF45, which puts it high in the condition census, but not the finest.

CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
