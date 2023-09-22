L & C Coins Silver Eagles
Magic of Gold Series Continues With Coin Featuring India

By Austrian Mint

By Austrian Mint ……
 

The Magic of Gold

The Magic of Gold series from the Austrian Mint traces the mysterious nature of gold in the ancient cultures. No other metal has as much symbolic meaning as gold. All the coins are a reflection of ancient art treasures. What was made of gold in the past still is today and, as it has for thousands of years, gold still has a mysterious and magical power.

The series, which began in 2019, features the following cultures:

  • 2019: The Gold of Mesopotamia
  • 2020: The Gold of the Pharaohs
  • 2021: The Gold of the Inca
  • 2022: The Gold of the Scythians
  • 2023: The Gold of India
  • 2024: The Gold of China

 

The Gold of India

The fifth coin in The Magic of Gold series lets you immerse yourself in the myths and traditions of a country that has a deep connection with gold. The Gold of India features two particularly charismatic deities from the myths of ancient India: Lakshmi and Krishna.

Lakshmi is the Hindu goddess of fortune and prosperity. The third day of Diwali, the festival of lights, is dedicated to her. Gold and gilded coins representing Lakshmi are worshiped by Hindu families in home shrines for good fortune. Legend has it that, sitting in a lotus blossom, Lakshmi chose Vishnu as her husband.

Krishna is one of the most glorious incarnations of Vishnu, one of the principal deities of Brahmanism. Krishna means ‘the one who draws you to him’. He became emblematic of the supreme aspect of human consciousness and relations.

The reverse of the coin shows Krishna seated in the lalitasana, or royal position, resplendent in the finest jewellery and surrounded by an ornamental band reminiscent of peacock feathers. The obverse of the coin features Lakshmi sitting in a lotus flower, flanked by elephants. Two of her four hands hold lotus blossoms while the other two offer us gold coins. Below her is the inscription “Nishka”, a Sanskrit word meaning ‘small golden disc for monetary purposes’.

Struck in 986 fine gold (1/2 ounce – 15,56 g), exclusively in Proof quality – each coin comes in an attractive box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Wholesale price: € 959.00 (about $1,023 USD on 9/21/23).

The first day of issue for the Magic of Gold – India coin is October 18, 2023.

 

The Magic of Gold Collector Case

This stylish collector case is the ideal place to store all the coins in the magnificent The Magic of Gold series. The illustrated brass inlay on the lid provides a fitting foretaste of the six gold coins held within.

Wholesale price: € 73.00 (about $78 USD; Price excl. VAT).
 

