Second Part of Hansen Lincoln Cents Offered by David Lawrence

The 575 lots of the October 1 online auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) are available for bidding online – be sure to check out the more than 225 No Reserve and 50 Vault Values.

Some of the highlights of the PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale are a rare 1802/0 1/2C PCGS VF35 (Reverse of 1802); a true Gem 1923-S 1c PCGS MS65 RD ex: D.L. Hansen; a sole finest known 1841 25C PCGS MS66 (OGH); a key date 1916 Standing Liberty 25C PCGS/CAC AU50 (OGH); a well preserved 1921-D 50C PCGS MS64; and a 1907 $20 High Relief NGC/CAC MS62+ (Flat Edge).

Also included in the sale is the second of two parts of the D.L. Hansen’s Number Two Lincoln Cent Set.

This selection features such highlights as a near-finest 1913-S 1c PCGS MS66 RD; a registry-quality 1915-S 1c PCGS MS66 RD; a 1918-D 1c PCGS MS66 RD; an appealing 1920-S 1c PCGS MS65 RD; a Gem 1923-S 1c PCGS MS65 RD; and a CAC-approved 1924-D 1c PCGS/CAC MS65+ RD.

Bidding on the auction closes Sunday, October 1.

READY TO SELL YOUR RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

Like the registry-quality Gem Lincoln cents of the D.L. Hansen Collection and other rare classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: