Mercanti Plaster Sculpt Auction at PAN Welcome Dinner

Retired United States Mint 12th Chief Engraver, John Mercanti, has created two plaster bas-relief sculpts that will be the highlight of a Benefit Auction to occur on the evening of Tuesday August 8 at the “Welcome to Pittsburgh” dinner to be held during the American Numismatic Association (ANA) World’s Fair of Money convention in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The first sculpt is a beautiful likeness of 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. It is hand signed by Mr. Mercanti. His work is world-renowned and this piece of Honest Abe is a stunning example of his accomplished talent.

The second item is a bas-relief sculpt of St. George and the Dragon hand signed by Mr. Mercanti. This design was used on the 2022 Modern Masters Series, Ascension Island £10 St George & the Dragon silver coin.

The very popular PAN dinner will be held at the popular LeMont Restaurant on Mt. Washington boasts a dynamic view of the City of Pittsburgh skyline. It is open to the public with reservations required. Cost and details can be found on the PAN website www.PANcoins.org or by calling PAN President Tom Uram at (412) 418-0783.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the PAN’s Living American History Program. Our PAN reenactors–Dennis Boggs as Abe Lincoln; Curt Radabaugh as George Washington; and Patrick McBride as Ben Franklin–will be present at the dinner with remarks and available for photos, and selfies.

Abe, George and Ben will also be at the David Lawrence Convention Center as part of the ANA’s WFOM convention week. They will have their backdrops and props set up at the front right side of the convention hall. The ANA has financially sponsored most of the cost of their combined appearance. Living History donations are always welcome.

