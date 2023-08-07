Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
Mint Opens Sales for 2023 Morgan, Peace Proof Dollars Aug. 9

By US Mint

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2023 Morgan and Peace Proof Silver Dollars on August 9 at noon EDT. Production is limited to 400,000 coins each, and orders are limited to 25 coins per household for the first 24-hour sales period.

The 2023 Morgan and Peace Proof Silver Dollars, both minted at the San Francisco Mint, are priced at $80 each, struck in .999 silver, and have a Proof finish. Each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a single, elegant black box with sleeve and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

Both coins are included in the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program. No more than 10% of products with limited quantities are distributed to authorized bulk purchasers under this program.

The 2023 renditions of the Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars feature two of the most revered designs of Liberty in U.S. coinage history. The Morgan Dollar, designed by George T. Morgan, features an obverse profile of Lady Liberty, and the reverse features a heraldic eagle. The Peace Dollar, designed by Anthony de Francisci, features the goddess of Liberty on the obverse and a bald eagle clutching an olive branch on the reverse.

To sign up for REMIND ME alerts for the Morgan and Peace Proof Silver Dollars (you will need to sign up for an alert for each individual product), visit:

About the United States Mint

usmintThe U.S. Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.
 

