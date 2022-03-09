2022 American Women Quarters Proof Set Now Available

The United States Mint 2022 American Women Quarters Proof Set (product code 22WP) are now available for purchase as of March 8 at noon EST.

Priced at $21.00 USD, this set consists of five Proof finish American Women Quarter coins with reverse designs honoring:

Maya Angelou — Celebrated writer, performer, social activist

Depicting Maya Angelou with her arms uplifted. Behind her are a bird in flight and a rising sun, images inspired by her poetry and symbolic of the way she lived. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “MAYA ANGELOU,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

Dr. Sally Ride — Physicist, astronaut, educator, and first American woman to soar into space

Depicting Dr. Sally Ride next to a window on the space shuttle, inspired by her quote, “But when I wasn’t working, I was usually at a window looking down at Earth.” The inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” is intentionally positioned over the Earth next to America, indicating that out of all women in the United States, Dr. Ride was the first into space. Additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” and “DR. SALLY RIDE.”

Wilma Mankiller — First woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation and an activist for Native American and women’s rights

Depicting Wilma Mankiller with a resolute gaze to the future. The wind is at her back, and she is wrapped in a traditional shawl. To her left is the seven-pointed star of the Cherokee Nation. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “WILMA MANKILLER,” “PRINCIPAL CHIEF,” and “CHEROKEE NATION,” which is written in the Cherokee syllabary.

Nina Otero-Warren — A leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement and the first female superintendent of Santa Fe public schools

Depicting Nina Otero-Warren on the left, flanked by three individual Yucca flowers — New Mexico’s state flower. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “NINA OTERO-WARREN,” and “VOTO PARA LA MUJER,” the Spanish counterpart for the suffragist slogan “Votes for Women.”

Anna May Wong — First Chinese American film star in Hollywood, who left a legacy for women in the film industry

Depicting Anna May Wong with her head resting on her hand, surrounded by the bright lights of a marquee sign. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” and “ANNA MAY WONG.”

Each coin in this series features a common obverse design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2022.”

The coins are minted at the United States Mint in San Francisco, and each set comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Mint will accept orders for the 2022 American Women Quarters Proof Set online at catalog.usmint.gov/american-women-quarters-2022-proof-set-22WP.html and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

This set may also be purchased through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Enrollments work like a magazine subscription. After enrolling, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until the end of your enrollment. Enroll today by visiting catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-programs/american-women-quarters-program and never miss a set in the series.

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

