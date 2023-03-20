The United States Mint 2023 America Women Quarters Proof Set (product code 23WP) will be available for purchase on March 21 at noon EDT. The household order limit is five.

Priced at $23.00 USD, the set consists of the five 2023 American Women Quarters with Proof finishes honoring Bessie Coleman – first African American and first Native American woman pilot, and first African American to earn an international pilot’s license; Edith Kanakaʻole – kumu hula, cultural, and environmental champion; Eleanor Roosevelt – first lady, author, civil liberties, and human rights hero; Jovita Idar – Mexican American activist and educator; and Maria Tallchief – America’s first major prima ballerina and first Native American ballerina. Each set is minted by the United States Mint at San Francisco and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Each coin in this series features a common obverse design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2023.”

The Mint will accept orders for the 2023 America Women Quarters Proof Set at catalog.usmint.gov/american-women-quarters-2023-proof-set-23WP.html and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may call 1-888-321-MINT (6468) to place an order. Visit www.catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html for information about shipping options.

This set may also be purchased through the Mint’s Subscription Program. Subscriptions work like a magazine subscription. After you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your subscription.

The groundbreaking American Women Quarters Program is an excellent way to remind future generations what can be accomplished with vision, determination, and a desire to improve opportunities for all. Subscribe to the program today to ensure fulfillment of your favorite product through 2025.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The U.S. Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

