Final 2020 America the Beautiful 5 oz Silver Coin Released Today

On Monday, December 7, the United States Mint has begun accepting orders for the 2020 America the Beautiful 5 oz Silver Uncirculated Coin honoring Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Kansas (product code 20AN) as of noon EST. The Mint has priced this coin at $229.00 USD, with production limited to 13,750. There is no household order limit.

The Tallgrass Five Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin is the final release of 2020 and the next-to-last release in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program. The coin’s reverse design depicts a skyward view of a Regal Fritillary butterfly (Speyeria idalia) against a backdrop of Big Bluestem and Indian grasses, iconic to Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. Inscriptions are “TALLGRASS PRAIRIE,” “KANSAS,” “2020,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” The design was created by Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) artist Emily Damstra and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

The obverse (heads) features a 1932 restored portrait of George Washington, with the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.” The design is by renowned sculptor John Flanagan.

Each coin is encapsulated and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.

The Mint launched the America the Beautiful Quarters Program in 2010 as authorized by Public Law 110–456, the America’s Beautiful National Parks Quarter Dollar Coin Act of 2008. The Act called for the Mint to issue 56 quarter-dollar coins with reverse designs depicting national parks and other national sites in each state or territory and the District of Columbia. 2020 marks the 11th year of the program. A final coin will be issued in 2021, marking the program’s conclusion.

