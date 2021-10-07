As of today at noon EDT, the United States Mint is accepting orders for the newly redesigned 2021 American Eagle One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin. Production is limited to 9,100 coins. Orders are limited to one coin per household for the first 24-hour sales period.

Struck in 22-karat gold, the American Eagle One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Eagle Gold Bullion Coin. For the first time in more than three decades, the coin displays a new, highly detailed reverse design featuring a stunning portrayal of an eagle. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “50 DOLLARS,” and “1 OZ. FINE GOLD.” The design was created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Jennie Norris and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

The obverse design features Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ full-length figure of Liberty with flowing hair, holding a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left. For the 2021 coin, the Mint returned to its original historical assets to render a closer reflection of Saint-Gaudens’ original vision and detail.

In addition to redesigning the reverse and enhancing design details on the obverse of the American Eagle Coins, the Mint introduced anti-counterfeiting features that include a reeded edge variation on the one-ounce coin.

To complement the new designs, each encapsulated coin is packaged in a black presentation case with the United States Mint seal on the lid. The case fits into an outer sleeve incorporating an image of the reverse coin design, and the accompanying Certificate of Authenticity includes artwork of the obverse design.

The American Eagle Gold Uncirculated Coin is priced according to the range in which it appears on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available here.

To place an order, please visit catalog.usmint.gov/american-eagle-2021-one-ounce-gold-uncirculated-coin-21EHN.html (product code 21EHN). This product is included in the Numismatic Bulk Purchase Program.

