Description:

On July 30, 2015, the United States Mint will issue a 1 ounce .9999 gold coin struck in high relief and bearing the notional denomination of $100. This high-relief gold coin was not specifically authorized by Congress, but instead will be issued under the authority granted under 31 U.S.C. § 5112(i)(4)(C), which gives the Secretary of the Treasury the discretion to mint and issue bullion and gold proof coins:

The Secretary may continue to mint and issue coins in accordance with the specifications contained in paragraphs (7), (8), (9), and (10) of subsection (a) and paragraph (1)(A) of this subsection at the same time the Secretary in minting and issuing other bullion and proof gold coins under this subsection in accordance with such program procedures and coin specifications, designs, varieties, quantities, denominations, and inscriptions as the Secretary, in the Secretary’s discretion, may prescribe from time to time.

The U.S. Mint has set the total mintage of the United States 2015 High Relief 24K Gold Coin at 50,000 pieces.

Obverse:

The obverse features Liberty, standing. The torch of freedom being held aloft in her right hand. In her left hand, she holds an American Flag. A laurel wreath sits atop her head. Liberty’s clothing recalls ancient Rome, while her hairstyle is contemporary. In large text, the inscription LIBERTY wraps around the top of the coin. It is canted slightly to the left. Wrapping around the coin’s lower rim is the motto IN GOD WE TRUST. The date 2015 appears underneath the torch. Eleven stars are visible on the flag. Justin Kunz’s designer’s initials JK are located above the D in GOD. Phebe Hemphill’s signature italicized PH appears on the bottom stripe of the U.S. flag.

Reverse:

The coin’s reverse features a meticulously designed American bald eagle in flight. In its talons, it holds an olive branch. There is symmetry between the curvature of the eagle’s wings sloping downwards and the olive branch bending up. The legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA wraps around the top of the coin, while the denomination, ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS, wraps around the bottom. The West Point “W” mintmark is located below the eagle’s beak, slightly lower and towards the center is the motto E PLURIBUS UNUM. As this is a bullion coin, the weight and fineness of the coin are also stated. This information reads: 1 OZ. .9999 FINE GOLD. Paul C. Balan’s initials are written PCB and are located immediately to the upper left of the olive branch. Don Everhart’s DE lies between the tip of the second to last leaf and the rim.

Designer(s):

Designer Phebe Hemphill joined the U.S. Mint in 2006, and since that time has become one of the nation’s most prolific coin designers ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Don Everhart joined the United States Mint sculpting and engraving department in 2004, after a long and successful career as a sculptor and designer of medals ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications:

Country: USA Year Of Issue: 2015 Denomination: $100 Dollars Mint Mark: W Mintage: 50,000 Alloy: .9999 Fine Gold Weight: 1 ounce Diameter: 30.61 mm OBV Designer Justin Kunz | Phebe Hemphill REV Designer Paul Balan | Don Everhart Quality: Proof

