US Mint Accepting Orders for National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coin Feb. 24

The United States Mint will open sales for the 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coin Program on February 24 at noon EST.

The 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coin Program honors the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, an institution that commemorates U.S. service members who have been wounded or killed by enemy action. Public Law 116-247 directs the United States Mint (Mint) to produce $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, and half dollar clad coins as part of the program.

Product options, pricing, and order limits are below.

The Mint sets pricing for the gold product options according to its Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum Products table, available as a PDF here. Introductory sales prices are in effect until March 24 at 3 P.M. EST, after which regular pricing will take effect. The household order limits are in effect for 24 hours.

The colorized silver dollar will be limited to 25,000 units and available to order during a 30-day window in the near future.

Surcharges in the amount of $35 for each $5 gold coin sold; $10 for each silver dollar sold; and $5 for each half dollar sold (totaling $50 for each three-coin set sold) are authorized to be paid to the National Purple Heart Honor Mission, Inc., to support its mission, including capital improvements to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor facilities.

“This historic honor pays tribute to generations of our nation’s Purple Heart recipients with moving images that depict the heroism and sacrifice that illustrate the cost of freedom. These limited-edition official coins will be a lasting expression of gratitude to the 1.8 million servicemen and women who have given so much for the cause of democracy,” said Col. Russ Vernon (ret.), Executive Director, National Purple Heart Honor Mission. “Proceeds from these coins will help the National Purple Heart Honor Mission continue to tell its stories of valor for generations to come. A special thank you to the artists and staff of the U.S. Mint for their efforts to bring these beautiful coins to the American people.”

The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Visit catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html for information about shipping options.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

