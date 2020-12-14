US Mint Director Ryder, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Welcome American Innovation $1 Coin Products Dec. 14

At noon EST on December 14, United States Mint Director David J. Ryder and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will celebrate the opening of sales for products containing American Innovation $1 Coins honoring the State of Maryland. The coin’s reverse design pays homage to the Hubble Space Telescope, one of the largest and most versatile space telescopes. The telescope is managed by teams at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Center and the Space Telescope Science Institute, both located in Maryland.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay tribute to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

“I’m pleased to celebrate the release of the Maryland American Innovation $1 Coin with Governor Hogan,” said Mint Director Ryder. “The Hubble Space Telescope is an important research tool that provides critical information about the universe, which has led to many scientific discoveries. Data transmitted by Hubble has helped refine estimates of the age of the universe, trace the growth of galaxies, identify and study planets, identify black holes, and observe stars.”

The Maryland $1 Coin reverse design was created and sculpted by Chief Engraver Joe Menna ( View Designer’s Profile ). Menna’s work was inspired by his life-long passion for space, an interest that started in childhood. The design depicts the telescope orbiting the earth surrounded by a field of stars with the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “THE HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE,” and “MARYLAND.” The year of minting (“2020”), mint mark (“P” or “D”), and the inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the coin’s edge.

“We are proud to share this new $1 coin with our fellow Marylanders and the nation, highlighting our state’s contributions to expanding our knowledge of the universe,” said Governor Hogan. “As Maryland scientists are in the spotlight once again in the race toward a COVID-19 vaccine, this coin is a reminder of our state’s incredible spirit of innovation and perseverance in the face of unprecedented challenges.”

The obverse of the American Innovation $1 Coins features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The obverse also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. Artistic Infusion Program Designer Justin Kunz created the design that was sculpted by Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill ( View Designer’s Profile ).

The bags and rolls of Maryland American Innovation $1 Coins are uncirculated and are produced at the Mint’s Philadelphia and Denver facilities. Product options and pricing are below:

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.

