US Mint Pauses Production and Sales of 2022 Morgan and Peace Dollars

Popular Historic Program Will Return in 2023

The United States Mint has announced that it will forgo the production and sales of Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars in 2022. This calculated pause is directly related to the global pandemic’s impact upon the availability of silver blanks from the Mint’s suppliers. The suspension will give the Mint time to evaluate the best way to allocate its limited supply of silver to ensure the best customer experience it can.

“We’ll be required to make business decisions like this until the supply chain for silver blanks recovers from the disruptions caused by COVID-19,” said Mint Deputy Director Ventris C. Gibson.

“I want to ensure that our customers know,” she said, “that the modern renditions of the historic Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars will continue next year. Our goal is straightforward: to give our loyal customers the products they want and the service they deserve.”

Please visit the Mint’s 2022 Product Schedule at catalog.usmint.gov/product-schedule/2022.

* * *

