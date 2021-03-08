The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for 2021 American Eagle Gold Proof Coins on March 11 at noon EST. This is the last year these coins will be offered with the current designs.

American Eagle Gold Proof Coins are collector versions of the official United States Mint American Eagle Gold Bullion Coins. Struck in 22-karat gold at the West Point Mint, the coin’s obverse features a version of Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ full-length figure of Liberty with flowing hair, holding a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left. Its reverse features a male eagle carrying an olive branch, flying above a nest containing a female eagle and eaglets. Available product options are below.

The product limit is the total available for a product option, while the mintage limit represents the total coins produced for each denomination, including those contained in the four-coin set.

All product options are packaged in a satin-lined burgundy velvet presentation case that is housed inside a burgundy outer box. All options include a Certificate of Authenticity.

American Eagle Gold Proof Coins are priced according to the range in which they appear on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available at catalog.usmint.gov.

Orders are limited to one per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

To mark the 35th Anniversary of the American Eagle Coin Program, the Mint will release American Eagle Gold Coins featuring an exciting new reverse design in the summer of 2021.

