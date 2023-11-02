CAC Coin Grading

HomeCollecting StrategiesThe Morgan 50 Now a Competitive Set on the NGC Registry

The Morgan 50 Now a Competitive Set on the NGC Registry

CoinWeek
By CoinWeek
NGC Introduces the Morgan 50 Registry Set.
NGC Introduces the Morgan 50 Registry Set.

The Morgan 50 – A Morgan Dollar Collection Every Collector Can Complete

Designed to fit the budget of every collector but still offer a longterm challenge and collecting goal, The Morgan 50 Registry Set by NGC is comprised of fifty uncirculated Morgan dollars struck from 1878 to 1921. In certified MS63 grades, each coin has a retail value of between $75 and $400 USD, with most averaging under $125. These coins are affordable enough that any collector of Modern U.S. Mint material will have the ability to complete the set.

The Morgan Dollar series is a large and complex series of coins to collect, with several rare issues, many interesting varieties, and Proof versions. As coin prices continue to rise, however, the ability for beginner and intermediate collectors to complete a matching set gets harder and harder.

Nevertheless, there are ways to approach the set where completion is possible. CoinWeek’s Charles Morgan teamed up with coin dealer Russ Augustin (AU Capital Management, RARCOA) to help develop this innovative new set collecting idea for the Morgan Dollar series. In selecting 50 coins, Russ and Charles focused on issues from all five Morgan dollar-producing mints, including Philadelphia, New Orleans, and the western San Francisco, Carson City, and Denver mints.

They discuss the coins of The Morgan 50 in the set in the videos below.

Part I: The Philly Strikes

 

Part II: New Orleans Strikes

 

To learn more, visit www.ngc.com.

To view Russ’ current inventory of Morgan dollars, gold coins, and more, visit www.aucm.com.

* * *

CoinWeek
CoinWeekhttps://coinweek.com
Previous article
Coin Design Blunders at the United States Mint

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Great Collection Coin Auctions

AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.