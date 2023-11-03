2023 Morgan, Peace Dollar Reverse Proof Set Available Nov. 9

Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency

2023 Morgan and Peace Dollar Two-Coin Set. Image: U.S. Mint / CoinWeek.
The 2023 Morgan and Peace Dollar Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set (S) will be available for direct purchase from the United States Mint has at noon Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The Two-Coin Set of Reverse Proof 2023 Morgan and Peace Dollars contains one Morgan Dollar coin and one Peace Dollar coin struck at the San Francisco Mint in 99.9% pure silver. At an initial retail price of $185 USD, the set’s mintage is limited to 250,000 units, with a household order limit of five during the first 24 hours.

Each two-coin set is encapsulated and packaged in an elegant black box with a sleeve and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

The set falls under the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program, but a maximum of 10% of the limited mintage will be sold to authorized bulk purchasers. The remaining 90% of the mintage will be available to purchase by the general public.

The 2023 versions of the Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars feature two of the most revered designs of Lady Liberty in the history of United States coinage. The Morgan Dollar was designed by Mint engraver George T. Morgan and features a classic profile of Liberty on the obverse, while a heraldic eagle is featured on the reverse. The Peace Dollar, designed by artist Anthony de Francisci, features the Goddess of Liberty on the obverse and a bald eagle holding an olive branch on the reverse.

To set up REMIND ME alerts for the 2023 Morgan and Peace Dollar Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set from San francisco, be sure to visit catalog.usmint.gov/morgan-peace-dollar-2023-two-coin-reverse-proof-set-23XS.html (product code 23XS).

United States Mint
United States Mint
Since Congress created the United States Mint on April 2, 1792, the primary mission of the Mint is to produce an adequate volume of circulating coinage for the nation. As a self-funded agency, the United States Mint turns revenues beyond its operating expenses over to the General Fund of the Treasury. Other responsibilities include: Maintaining physical custody and protection of the Nation's $100 billion of U.S. gold and silver assets; Manufacturing and selling platinum, gold, and silver bullion coins; and Overseeing production facilities in Denver, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and West Point, as well as the U.S. Bullion Depository at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
