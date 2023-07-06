New Appointee Specially Qualified in American History Joins CCAC

The United States Mint announces the appointment of Dr. Christopher Capozzola to a four-year term on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) as the member Specially Qualified in American history. He replaces Dr. Dean Kotlowski, who has served on the CCAC since 2018.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Adeyemo appointed Dr. Capozzola on May 29, 2023, and he will be formally sworn in at the next public CCAC meeting.

Capozzola is Professor of History and Senior Associate Dean for Open Learning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). At MIT, he teaches courses in political and legal history, war and the military, and the history of international migration. In 2018, he was named a MacVicar Faculty Fellow, MIT’s highest honor for undergraduate teaching.

Capozzola is the author of Uncle Sam Wants You: World War I and the Making of the Modern American Citizen (2008) and Bound by War: How the United States and the Philippines Built America’s First Pacific Century (2020). During the centennial of the First World War, he co-curated The Volunteers: Americans Join World War I, 1914-1919, a multi-platform public history initiative, and he currently serves as an Academic Adviser for the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project. A former middle school history teacher, he works closely with secondary school instructors, and has served on the Development Committee for the College Board Advanced Placement exam in U.S. History.

In his current role at MIT Open Learning, he oversees MIT’s open online education offerings for learners on campus and around the world, including OpenCourseWare, MITx, and MicroMasters, as well as the Digital Learning Lab, Digital Learning in Residential Education, and MIT Video Productions.

* * *

About the CCAC

In accordance with 31 U.S.C. 5135, the CCAC:

Advises the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and national and other medals. Advises the Secretary of the Treasury with regards to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made. Makes recommendations with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

The CCAC was established in 2003 by Congress under Public Law 108-15.

-courtesy of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee

About the U.S. Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The U.S. Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.