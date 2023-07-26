NGC Introduces High-Security Hologram With Unique QR Codes

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is introducing a new high-security hologram as part of its comprehensive efforts to combat counterfeiting and create a safer marketplace for NGC-certified coins, tokens, and medals. Among the innovative hologram enhancements are a QR code and a numerical security code that are unique to the specific encapsulated collectible, making it extremely difficult for counterfeiters to replicate or tamper with the NGC holder.

When the square-shaped QR code at the left of the hologram is scanned by a smartphone, it swiftly takes the user to that exact collectible in NGC’s Certification Verification tool. This allows a prospective buyer to quickly learn more about the collectible, including its NGC Census population data and, for many coins, its NGC Price Guide value.

In addition, the QR code enables the user to compare the collectible in hand to the high-resolution images taken by NGC at the time of encapsulation. NGC has imaged virtually every coin, token, and medal that it has certified since late 2008 and makes these images available for free on its website–an essential resource for both counterfeit detection and numismatic research.

The unique QR code and accompanying eight-digit numerical security code are among several industry-leading features of the new hologram, which is fused to the back of the NGC holder.

The combination of NGC’s high-security hologram, detailed certification label and tamper-evident holder provide significantly greater confidence to collectors and dealers.

In addition to its security elements, the sophisticated hologram complements the aesthetics of the encapsulated collectible, as well as NGC’s holder and label. The NGC holder offers superior long-term preservation and protection for coins, tokens and medals. More than 58 million numismatic items have been certified by NGC since it was established in 1987.

“NGC is constantly looking for new ways to both innovate and create a more transparent and safe market for collectors and dealers,” said Andy Salzberg, Executive Vice President of Certified Collectibles Group. “With the addition of this new QR code we have accomplished both. Each QR code is unique, making them virtually impossible to counterfeit. In addition, we have made it faster and easier for collectors to look up a coin on NGC’s website.”

The enhanced hologram is part of NGC’s efforts to protect the hobby from counterfeit collectibles. NGC also provides a wide-ranging Counterfeit Detection resource on its website in order to educate collectors and dealers. In addition, NGC is the Official Grading Service of the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF) and works aggressively to help authorities bring counterfeiters to justice.

Initially, the new security hologram will be used with select bulk submissions to NGC’s Sarasota, Florida office. In the coming weeks, the use of the new hologram will be expanded to include all submissions to NGC’s Sarasota, London, Munich, and Hong Kong offices. Within a few months, its use is expected to be implemented at NGC’s Shanghai office.

Please note that NGC is unable to accommodate requests for holders with a particular hologram.

