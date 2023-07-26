Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
What Not Online Auctions
L & C Coins Sale
Price Charting Coins
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

HomeClubs & Organizations

Young Numismatists Receive ANA 2023 College Scholarships

By American Numismatic Association
Young Numismatists Receive ANA 2023 College Scholarships.
ANA Headquarters.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) has awarded 2023 college scholarships to Spencer Harris from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Zachary Sieloff from Okemos, Michigan. Each winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship to use toward tuition at an institution of their choice.

“The annual scholarship provides the American Numismatic Association an opportunity to recognize young numismatists making an impact in the world,” says ANA Education Director Christian Strayhorn, “not only in numismatics, but also in their own fields. By assisting these fine recipients with higher education, it is our hope to see them continue to excel at a high level and share their passion for collecting.”

The recipients are eligible to receive the scholarship for up to four years.

Harris is involved in numismatics in a variety of ways – he buys and sells online, attends local clubs and visits shows with fellow young numismatists. He has been collecting since he was six years old.

“I mainly collect 19th-century U.S. type,” said Harris. “In a more niche area, I also enjoy Proof coins from the 1800s that somehow ended up in circulation.”

He will use the scholarship money to attend Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York for a major in industrial design.

“My favorite thing about numismatics is being able to learn so much about the history and art behind the coinage, while being able to actually hold it in your hand.”

The second college recipient, Zachary Sieloff, became interested in numismatics while looking through his grandma’s wheat penny collection when he was six years old.

“Once I noticed and learned the story of the 1943 steel cent, I instantly became intrigued in the world of numismatics,” he said.

Sieloff is involved in numismatics through the ANA and his local coin club, and says he is grateful for the webinars and YN Auctions that the ANA provides. He enjoys collecting all coins but has a special interest in half dollars and commemorative half dollars from the early 20th century because of their unique qualities.

“My favorite thing about numismatics are the stories that each coin tells,” said Sieloff. “I learn so much about history and the world we live in from numismatics. From composition to design, everything about a piece of money is influenced from its time and I love to learn from that.”

In the fall, Sieloff plans to attend the University of Michigan to study business.

Applications for the 2024 ANA College Scholarship will be available in January. Recipients are selected based on academic scholarship and numismatic accomplishments. Applicants must be a senior in high school and a member of the ANA.

For additional information, contact ANA Education Director Christian Strayhorn via email at [email protected].

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.
 

Previous article
NGC Introduces High-Security Hologram With Unique QR Codes
Next article
Uranus Glacier Features on Fifth Coin in Antarctic Glaciers Series

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions
AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins
CAC coin verification of grading
Price Charting Coins

Great Collection Coin Auctions

Legend Auction 60 on July 27
American Numismatic Association Summer Worlds Fair of Money
Atlas Numismatics World and Ancient Coins

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

L & C Coins Summer Sale
What Not Online Auctions
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.