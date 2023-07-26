Young Numismatists Receive ANA 2023 College Scholarships.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) has awarded 2023 college scholarships to Spencer Harris from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Zachary Sieloff from Okemos, Michigan. Each winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship to use toward tuition at an institution of their choice.

“The annual scholarship provides the American Numismatic Association an opportunity to recognize young numismatists making an impact in the world,” says ANA Education Director Christian Strayhorn, “not only in numismatics, but also in their own fields. By assisting these fine recipients with higher education, it is our hope to see them continue to excel at a high level and share their passion for collecting.”

The recipients are eligible to receive the scholarship for up to four years.

Harris is involved in numismatics in a variety of ways – he buys and sells online, attends local clubs and visits shows with fellow young numismatists. He has been collecting since he was six years old.

“I mainly collect 19th-century U.S. type,” said Harris. “In a more niche area, I also enjoy Proof coins from the 1800s that somehow ended up in circulation.”

He will use the scholarship money to attend Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York for a major in industrial design.

“My favorite thing about numismatics is being able to learn so much about the history and art behind the coinage, while being able to actually hold it in your hand.”

The second college recipient, Zachary Sieloff, became interested in numismatics while looking through his grandma’s wheat penny collection when he was six years old.

“Once I noticed and learned the story of the 1943 steel cent, I instantly became intrigued in the world of numismatics,” he said.

Sieloff is involved in numismatics through the ANA and his local coin club, and says he is grateful for the webinars and YN Auctions that the ANA provides. He enjoys collecting all coins but has a special interest in half dollars and commemorative half dollars from the early 20th century because of their unique qualities.

“My favorite thing about numismatics are the stories that each coin tells,” said Sieloff. “I learn so much about history and the world we live in from numismatics. From composition to design, everything about a piece of money is influenced from its time and I love to learn from that.”

In the fall, Sieloff plans to attend the University of Michigan to study business.

Applications for the 2024 ANA College Scholarship will be available in January. Recipients are selected based on academic scholarship and numismatic accomplishments. Applicants must be a senior in high school and a member of the ANA.

For additional information, contact ANA Education Director Christian Strayhorn via email at [email protected].

