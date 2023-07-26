Stack’s Bowers Presents “The Americas Sale” in Showcase Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries announces “The Americas Sale“, showcasing an exceptional array of rare currency from various countries in the continental Americas. This offering, part of the firm’s August 2023 Global Showcase Auction, will feature many prominent collections, headlined by the illustrious Santiago Collection of Chile, the impressive Cartwright and Mid-Continent collections of Canada, the remarkable Pedro II Collection of Brazilian Proofs, and the extensive Dr. Edward and Joanne Dauer Collection of East Caribbean States.

The Canada section comprises a significant selection of notes from the Cartwright and Mid-Continent collections. Included is a wide range of Charter notes, Dominion notes, and banknotes from the Bank of Canada, highlighted by a BC-11 1935 $25 note in a PCGS 66 PPQ holder, a BC-15 $100 note in a PMG 67 EPQ holder, a BC-19 $1000 note in a PMG 65 EPQ holder, and an 1898 Dominion of Canada DC-13a note in a PCGS 66 PPQ holder.

The Santiago Collection of Chile presents a treasure trove of rare proofs, with many the only examples certified by PMG. Among these rare specimens is a coveted Banco Mobiliario 10 Pesos Specimen in 63 EPQ condition, sure to appeal to collectors and connoisseurs alike.

Bidders will have the opportunity to acquire an array of rare Bolivian notes, including an awe-inspiring Serial Number 1 set from the 1900s Banco Industrial de La Paz (lot 40046).

An impressive assortment of notes from Venezuela is highlighted by incredible unlisted and unique Venezuelan Presentation Essays from the Banco Industrial de Venezuela (lot 40442).

The auction will showcase an exceptionally preserved set of Costa Rica Banana Train consecutive notes, available in lots 40321 and 40322. Both notes have achieved the highest grade of Gem 65 EPQ from PMG, adding to their desirability.

Collectors of Colombian notes will find several rare offerings, including a Bono de Deuda Interna 100 Pesos (lot 40316), a Billete de Dos Unidades 50 Pesos Remainder (lot 40307), and a possibly unique unlisted 1875 10 Pesos note from the Banco de Colombia (lot 40312).

Among the most extraordinary finds in the “Americas Sale” auction is an incredibly rare Unlisted West Indies 1 Dollar Queen Elizabeth II Printer’s Design (lot 40451). This note shares close similarities to the British Caribbean notes but bears the West Indies place name, making it immensely desirable for collectors. The auction will also present exceptional highlights stemming from countries such as Peru, Cuba, the Bahamas, Guatemala, and Nicaragua, solidifying its status as a must-attend event for currency enthusiasts worldwide.

A separate session will be dedicated to the Dr. Edward and Joanne Dauer Collection of East Caribbean States, representing the most comprehensive public offering of East Caribbean notes to date. This collection includes numerous varieties for each Pick number, including some exceedingly rare replacements. A Pick 16f $100 note in a PMG 66 EPQ holder stands out as a highlight in this section.

According to Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Direct of World Currency Aris Maragoudakis: “This sale has so many special pieces from the Americas to choose from. We are grateful to our consignors for allowing us to continue to offer the most significant treasures from this part of the world. Highlighting the banking history of continental America is something we feel is very important, and we do our best to try to meet the demand for these high-caliber pieces each time we host a sale in the continental United States.”

The “Americas Sale” auction promises to be an extraordinary event, offering an exceptional opportunity for collectors to acquire some of the most sought-after currency treasures from the Americas. Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ entire August 2023 Global Showcase Auction is available for viewing and bidding at StacksBowers.com. For more information about the auction and to register for bidding, visit StacksBowers.com or email [email protected].