NGCX Certifies Trading Coin

By Numismatic Guaranty Company
NGCX Certifies Trading Coins.
NGCX Trading Coins.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) has announced that NGCX is certifying precious metal legal tender trading coins created by Celebrity Mint. NGCX, of course, certifies coins according to a 10-point grading scale designed to be more analogous to the grading systems used to grade other collectibles.

The low-mintage trading coins, which feature sports celebrities and pop culture influencers like Mike Tyson, Pete Rose, Ric Flair, and YouTuber Jake Paul, are made of .999 fine gold and .999 fine silver. The coins will debut at the New York Comic Con on October 14; the event will also be streamed live on the eBay app. Ric Flair will be in attendance.

People can also buy limited-edition golden tickets redeemable for signed sports memorabilia and meet-and-greets with athletes. The NGCX-certified coins will be available only on eBay.

“We are thrilled to be part of this incredibly innovative project with Celebrity Mint,” said Andrew Salzberg, Executive Vice President of NGC parent company Certified Collectibles Group (CCG). “U.S. Coins already [have a] proven track record in the collectibles space, so it’s quite the privilege to support this newest endeavor.”
 

