Royal Canadian Mint Introduces Single Mine Gold Maple Leaf Coin

To demonstrate industry leadership in transparency and refining, the Royal Canadian Mint has sourced its newest gold bullion coin completely from a single mine. The gold for the .9999 fine 1oz 2023 $50 Maple Leaf Single-Sourced Mine bullion coin was extracted from Newmont Corporation’s Éléonore gold mine in Northern Québec. The Mint will be making this coin available soon through its official bullion distributors.

“As a full standing member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and an LBMA-accredited Good Delivery refiner, we adhere to high standards for responsibly sourcing the gold and silver we refine,” said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “With this new single mine coin, made of directly traceable gold from Newmont’s Éléonore mine to our gold refinery in Ottawa, we are demonstrating continued excellence in terms of precious metal sourcing, refining and manufacturing.”

The reverse of the new gold bullion coin features Walter Ott’s Sugar Maple leaf, found on all of the Royal Canadian Mint’s Maple Leaf bullion coins, surrounded by lines radiating from it. A micro-engraved maple leaf security is found beneath it, with the date/number “23” engraved inside being visible only with magnification. Next to the security mark is a privy mark of a globe inside a protective hand. The coin also features Bullion DNA technology.

The new gold bullion coin comes with a certificate of purity and authenticity signed by the Royal Canadian Mint Chief Assayer Charles Daoust. Official bullion distributors will offer the coin in single-coin packaging and 500-coin boxes.

Newmont’s Éléonore mine is one of the largest in Québec, located on the traditional territory of the Cree Nation of Wemindji. It mines and processes ore from the Roberto deposit in the James Bay area. At the time of publication, the hydroelectrically powered Éléonore produces more than 260,000 ounces of gold annually.

The Royal Canadian Mint does not sell bullion directly to the public (with the exception of its shops in Ottawa and Winnipeg). Customers should contact a reputable bullion dealer to purchase the new coins.

