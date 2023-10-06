What Not Online Auctions
CAC Coin Grading
Price Charting Coins
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency

HomeBullion & Precious MetalsRoyal Canadian Mint Introduces Single Mine Gold Maple Leaf Coin

Royal Canadian Mint Introduces Single Mine Gold Maple Leaf Coin

By Royal Canadian Mint
2023 Canada Maple Leaf coin sourced from a single mine. Image: CoinWeek.
2023 Canada Maple Leaf coin sourced from a single mine. Image: CoinWeek.

by CoinWeek

To demonstrate industry leadership in transparency and refining, the Royal Canadian Mint has sourced its newest gold bullion coin completely from a single mine. The gold for the .9999 fine 1oz 2023 $50 Maple Leaf Single-Sourced Mine bullion coin was extracted from Newmont Corporation’s Éléonore gold mine in Northern Québec. The Mint will be making this coin available soon through its official bullion distributors.

“As a full standing member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and an LBMA-accredited Good Delivery refiner, we adhere to high standards for responsibly sourcing the gold and silver we refine,” said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “With this new single mine coin, made of directly traceable gold from Newmont’s Éléonore mine to our gold refinery in Ottawa, we are demonstrating continued excellence in terms of precious metal sourcing, refining and manufacturing.”

The reverse of the new gold bullion coin features Walter Ott’s Sugar Maple leaf, found on all of the Royal Canadian Mint’s Maple Leaf bullion coins, surrounded by lines radiating from it. A micro-engraved maple leaf security is found beneath it, with the date/number “23” engraved inside being visible only with magnification. Next to the security mark is a privy mark of a globe inside a protective hand. The coin also features Bullion DNA technology.

The new gold bullion coin comes with a certificate of purity and authenticity signed by the Royal Canadian Mint Chief Assayer Charles Daoust. Official bullion distributors will offer the coin in single-coin packaging and 500-coin boxes.

Newmont’s Éléonore mine is one of the largest in Québec, located on the traditional territory of the Cree Nation of Wemindji. It mines and processes ore from the Roberto deposit in the James Bay area. At the time of publication, the hydroelectrically powered Éléonore produces more than 260,000 ounces of gold annually.

The Royal Canadian Mint does not sell bullion directly to the public (with the exception of its shops in Ottawa and Winnipeg). Customers should contact a reputable bullion dealer to purchase the new coins.

* * *

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada’s circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high-quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.

Previous article
Baboon Featured on Fourth Coin in African Animal Mask Series II
Next article
Numismatic Crime – Reward for Information in Gold Theft

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
What Not Online Auctions

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.