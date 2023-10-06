Numismatic Crime – Reward for Information in Gold Theft

Recent Numismatic Crime as Reported by Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Vehicle Burglary – Simi Valley, California

Police in Simi Valley, California are investigating the burglary of a large number of PCGS-certified coins from a collector’s vehicle. The victim had stopped at a business and upon returning to his vehicle found that it had been broken into and the coins stolen. The suspects were described as two African American males driving a white Chevy Impala. No further information is available at this time.

A list of the stolen coins can be downloaded here.

Residential Burglary in Minnesota: Reward for Information

Police in Breezy Point, Minnesota are investigating a residential burglary or theft resulting in the loss of the coins and bullion listed below. There are no further details at this time. The victim has authorized NCIC to offer a $5,000 USD reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of suspects.

Stolen:

4 – 10 oz Perth Mint gold bars in assay

1- 2008 four-coin Gold Buffalo set BU (not Proof) OGP

1- 2014-W Kennedy half dollar OGP

2- 1 oz Gold Buffalo coins in flips; dates unknown

3 – 1 oz Gold American Eagles in flips; dates unknown

Florida Person of Interest

Florida law enforcement officials are requesting assistance from any coin or precious metals dealers who may have come into contact with the subject pictured below.

Residential Burglary in Portland, Oregon

Police in Portland, Oregon are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on September 21, 2023. The suspect or suspects obtained entry to the residence and removed guns, jewelry, a safe, and some cash.

A partial list of the stolen items includes:

Two gold 1 ounce coins

60-90 – one ounce silver coins

$1,000 bill serial number G00227013A

$500 bill serial number H00023984A

$10 bill serial number G660683A

$1 bill serial number H61416424A PMG VF30

$1,000 Note Stolen at Florida Coin Show

The Sheriff’s Office of Palm Beach County, FL is investigating a theft from a dealer who was attending the recent Palm Beach Coin Show on Sept. 25, 2023. The dealer reported the theft of a PMG-graded $1,000 note (serial number G00250564A) from his table. No additional information is available at this time. Palm Beach SO Report: 23-114078.

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a crime.