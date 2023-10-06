Stack’s Bowers Launches Money Talks Season 2

Stack’s Bowers Galleries announces the second season of its series Money Talks.

In each show, host David Meltzer talks with guests who have impacted their respective collectible fields. The first episode of Season 2 opens with Nat Turner, CEO of Collectors Universe. His childhood hobbies of collecting baseball and basketball cards stayed with him for life, influencing him to take the leadership role at Collectors Universe after leading an investor group to take the company private in February 2021. Collectors Universe is the parent company of grading and authentication brands Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) and Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) as well as collectibles marketplace Goldin. Nat shares the episode with another sports aficionado, Buster Scher, Founder of Hoops Nation.

The second episode showcases the insights of David Hall and Jason Boland on Thursday, October 12. David Hall was the founder of David Hall Rare Coins in 1979 and the industry-changing third party grading company Collectors Universe, which created Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA). Jason Boland was involved with the startup of Spectrum Wine, a leader in the auction, retail, and storage of fine wine and spirits, and now serves as its president. He shares his insights on the high-performing wine and spirits market.

The third episode is scheduled for release on Thursday, October 26 and will feature one of the most popular reality TV personalities – Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars. Rick and his family have been discovering hidden treasures in all areas of collectibles from their World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas since 1989. In 2009, the reality television show Pawn Stars was launched, becoming a global phenomenon, broadcast in 150 countries and dubbed in 38 languages. Also appearing will be David Kohler, President of SCP Auctions. SCP has handled some of the most valuable and historically significant sports artifacts in the world, as well as many of the highest-profile athlete estate collections ever brought to the marketplace.

Money Talks can be watched for free on multiple devices, including AppleTV, AndroidTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV. Simply search for “David Meltzer TV” on your preferred platform. Alternatively, episodes can be found on Stack’s Bowers Galleries YouTube channel or at DavidMeltzer.TV.