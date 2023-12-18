Numismatic Crime – Coin, Bullion Theft an Ongoing Threat

Recent Alerts from Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Gold Bars Stolen in Texas Residential Burglary

The North Richland Hills, Texas Police Department is investigating a residential burglary resulting in the loss of 100 one-ounce gold bars from the Royal Canadian Mint. The carded bars were housed in boxes of 25. The investigation is on-going and investigators are asking for assistance from any dealer who may be offered this kind of bar in quantity.

Persons of Interest in Pennsylvania Coin Show Thefts

NCIC has been working with several law enforcement agencies who are investigating coin show thefts. The subjects pictured below are persons of interest and were photographed and videoed in or around the shows. Dealers or collectors who may have seen or come into contact with these subjects should contact [email protected].

Bad Check for California Bullion Order

A California dealer received a suspicious bullion order in the amount of $10,471.00 USD from a subject using the name of “Ethan Wootton”. The e-check was written on TD Bank. The dealer’s bank was unable to locate an account on the check and fortunately the product was not shipped.

Check information:

TD Bank

Account Holder:

Ethan Wootton

San Francisco, CA

Routing number: 000000106

NCIC was unable to locate a TD Bank with routing number 000000106. Dealers should use caution if contacted by the subject or any checks written on TD Bank.

Numismatic Threat an Ongoing Fight

Collectors and dealers are facing tremendous challenges related to theft, fraud, and robbery as the incidence of numismatic and retail crime escalates across the country. Factors contributing to this trend include economic conditions, social issues, and the prevalence of organized crime.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center has seen a steady increase in organized criminal groups targeting coin shops and local shows. Numismatic items have significant market value, making them lucrative targets for theft by organized crime groups. This type of criminal activity is alarming due to the potential for violence against collectors and dealers.

NCIC is committed to safeguarding the integrity of the numismatic community and industry by tackling criminal activities such as organized crime, fraud, robbery, postal thefts, and counterfeits. Our recent efforts have resulted in numerous successful recoveries, arrests, and convictions:

NCIC participated in the arrest and conviction of a postal employee involved in the theft of over one million dollars in coins and precious metals. NCIC’s email alert network system was responsible for the recovery of over $40,000 in currency that was reported in 2021. NCIC’s tracking of organized Romanian gangs targeting coin shows and shops resulted in six arrests with the assistance of U.S. and International law enforcement partners. NCIC’s growing email crime alert system and the ability to disseminate real-time numismatic crime information expeditiously has become a major investigative resource and crime prevention tool.

However, this important mission is not without its challenges. With rising expenses, your financial support is needed more than ever to sustain NCIC’s operations. This is where you can be effective.

Your financial support, will continue to directly contribute to:

Funding investigations: your support will enable NCIC to investigate and resolve numismatic crimes effectively and bring criminals to justice. Educational Outreach: Your donation will aid in the creation of educational resources and outreach programs that promote awareness of numismatic crimes and teach collectors and dealers on how to protect themselves. Technology Enhancement: NCIC needs updated technology and databases to stay ahead of criminals. Your donation can help invest in tools necessary to combat on-going modern criminal threats. Community Building: By supporting NCIC, you are helping to strengthen the bonds within the numismatic community and law enforcement. Investigative tools and Resources: Your support allows NCIC to develop and create the necessary tools and resources to effectively investigate crimes related to coins and precious metals.

As the year ends, I hope you will consider sending a tax-deductible donation to help NCIC continue to provide the numismatic community and law enforcement with free investigative and educational resources.

Thank you for your unwavering support and dedication to the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s mission. Your generous tax-deductible donation matters in the fight against numismatic crime. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 14080, Arlington, Texas, 76094, or PayPal.

Have a Safe and Happy New Year!

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s (NCIC) Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

