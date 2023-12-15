Second-Finest Charles II ‘Petition’ Crown Among British Rarities at Heritage NYINC Event

The British Charles II silver Pattern “Petition” Crown 1663 MS62 NGC was engraved by Thomas Simon, one of the most famous medalists and engravers of 17th-century England. The “Petition” aspect of the coin’s name represents Simon’s unsuccessful petition to become Chief Engraver at The Royal Mint under the restored monarchy of King Charles II. Not quite 20 specimens of this type exist, and seven are impounded in museum and institutional collections.

The example offered by Heritage Auctions in their January 16-18, 2024 NYINC World Coins Signature Auction is the second-finest certified of only three graded by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC).

The High Medieval Henry III gold Penny of 20 Pence ND (c. 1257) UNC Details (Bent) NGC offered in this auction is one of only four available to collectors, and just the second example of this type that Heritage has ever handled. A circulating gold coin would not replace this British emission until the Edward III Florin in 1344.

Moving forward more than half a millenium, Heritage is offering another rarity: a Victoria gold Proof Pattern Crown (5 Shillings) 1887 PR65+ Ultra Cameo NGC – one of only six struck. Produced for Spink and Son, it features a unique three-quarters facing bust of a mature Queen Victoria.

A masterpiece by Royal Mint Chief Engraver William Wyon, Heritage is also offering a George III silver Proof Pattern “Three Graces” Crown 1817 PR63 Cameo NGC that anthropomorphizes the countries of England, Ireland, and Scotland as the Three Graces of Greek mythology. The coin on offer has very good eye appeal, with a high-gloss finish in its fields standing in stark contrast to the design elements in relief.

A George III gold Proof Pattern 2 Guineas 1773 PR64 Cameo NGC is a highly desired Pattern coin, perhaps ranked behind only the George III 5 Guineas and the Edward VIII 5 Pounds. Heritage will be offering an example of this type, as well.

An Edward VII gold Specimen Pattern Crown 1902 SP62 PCGS, again produced by Spink and Son, is an extremely hard Pattern strike to obtain. Silver specimens appear on the market infrequently and command high premiums when they do… but gold versions might go on sale once in a decade. Obviously influenced by the Charles I Crown, the Edward VII Pattern Crown features the king on horseback, with a reverse oval shield and arms.

Visit here for more information on the “Petition” Crown and all other lots in the auction.

* * *