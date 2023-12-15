What Not Online Auctions

Important Collection of Spanish Quarter Real Coins To Be Sold by Stack's Bowers in January

Highlights from the Ortiz Collection of Spanish quarter Real coins. Image: CoinWeek / Stack's Bowers.
Important Spanish Colonial Cuartillos from the Emilio Ortiz Collection
Featured in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ January 2024 Auction

Collectors of Spanish colonial and treasure coins should take note of Stack’s Bowers‘ January 2024 offering of the Emilio Ortiz Collection. The Ortiz section of Spanish Colonial Cuartillos will be presented in a stand-alone catalog and auctioned at the January 2024 New York International Numismatic Convention.

Over several decades of considered collecting, Ortiz assembled a nearly complete collection of quarter Real coins produced during Latin America’s colonial period. Many of these coins represent once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for buyers due to their rarity and state of preservation.

The Emilio Ortiz quarter Real section comprises 422 lots and spans all colonial mints, including the mints at Lima, Potosi, Mexico, Guatemala, Bogota, Santiago, and others.

Among this offering’s many highlights is an impressive array of cob Cuartillos from famed assayer Alonso Rincon, including issues from both the Lima and Potosi mints. Cobs produced at the Bogota mint are among the series’ most challenging and well-represented in the finest condition here.

Quarter real coins struck during the closing period of Spanish colonial rule are also well represented. Among the offerings are rare royalist issues from emergency provincial mints in Mexico and Venezuela. Four examples of a curious copper issue, recently attributed to Cuba, appear in the catalog. An 1822-dated Cuartillo from Guatemala, struck in the year following the country’s official independence, rarely encountered at auction, makes an appearance.

Stack’s Bowers will commence live bidding on January 12, 2024, at 6:30 PM EST. Bidders can browse the catalog online and begin placing bids on their favorite pieces today.

For more information about this historic sale, contact Stack’s Bowers at [email protected].

 

 

 

