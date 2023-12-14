Schaumburg 2 Ducats Gold Coin at Atlas Numismatics

Season’s Greetings! There are 330 new coins and medals for your consideration and browsing enjoyment this month – including an outstanding Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Ducats medallic gold coin. We hope that you may find something of interest for your collection and look forward to hearing from you if have any questions.

From all of us at Atlas Numismatics, we wish all of you the very best this holiday season and a safe and happy New Year!

Notice Regarding Holiday Shipping

As we pause to gather with friends and family over the upcoming holidays, please note that orders received after December 20 may be delayed until we resume regular office operations the first week of January. If you have specific questions about shipping or need to have orders held for future shipping dates, please make a note in the comments during checkout or send us an email so we can assist with your requests.

Please contact us with any offers or other inquiries by sending an email to [email protected].

New Inventory

These four items are just a sample of the 330 recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (293), Ancient (29) and U.S. (8) categories.

1076737 | ROMAN REPUBLICAN. ETRURIA. Populonia. Struck circa 300-250 BCE. AV 25 Asses. NGC Ch. AU (Choice About Uncirculated) Strike 5/5 Surface 4/5. 11.5mm-13mm. 1.39gm. ΧΧV (retrograde). Lion’s head with tongue protruding, right / (Blank). Vecchi 21.70, obverse die O1, this piece; Vecchi, SNR 67 (1988) 47.28, this piece; SNG ANS 2, same die; SNG Lloyd 10 = Jenkins AGC 475, same die).

Ex P.& P. Santamaria listino (1961) No. 2; Ex Münzen und Medaillen Auction 44, Basel (15 June 1971) Lot 1; Ex Peus Auction 336, Frankfurt (199) Lot 5; Ex Tradart (18 November 1993) Lot 5 (Color plate pg. 28); Ex European Connoisseur collection (formed before 2002).

1076871 | FRANCE. Napoleon III. (Second Empire, 1852-1870). 1852-A AR 5 Francs. PCGS MS65. By Jean-Jacques Barre. Paris. Edge: DIEU PROTEGE LA FRANCE ***. (lamp) LOUIS-NAPOLEON BONAPARTE (hand). Head, left; signed below truncation /REPUBLIQUE FRANÇAISE. . Denomination within wreath. KM 773.1; Gadoury 726 (Tête étroite); F.-329.

1076314 | GERMAN STATES. Schaumburg-Lippe. Albert Wolfgang. (1728-1748). 1732 AV Medallic 2 Ducats. NGC MS64. 25.5mm. 6.83gm. HVCVSQVE/ (Jehova). Radiant name of Jehovah in Hebrew letters over the view of the castle / LAPSA ERIGAM/ (Jehova). Radiant name of Jehovah in Hebrew letters over a foundation stone and seven ashlars. Weinmeister 32 (in Silver).

On the fire of Bückeburg castle, February 21 and the beginning of the restoration on July 3.

1076069 | NETHERLANDS. Holland. 1730 AR 6 Stuivers, Scheepjesschelling. NGC MS66. Edge: Plain. MO: NO: ORD: HOLL: ET WESTFRI:. Crowned arms of Holland divides value, date above / VIGILATE DEO CONFIDENTES ·. Sailing ship. KM 45; CNM 2.28.116; V. 55.6.

* * *

Upcoming Events

The 52nd New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC)

Empire Ballroom, Table #311

January 11-14, 2024

Venue address: 111 East 48th Street and Lexington Avenue, New York, NY.

For more information, visit www.nyinc.info.

Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics is actively buying individual items like the Schaumburg-Lippe 2 Ducats gold coin and other world coin highlights seen above, as well as whole collections. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, United States, or world coins for sale; click here for more information.

* * *