One of the Finest 1901-O Morgan Dollars Offered by DLRC

The Sunday, March 24 Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is live online and features over 450 lots including more than 175 No Reserve and 25 Recently Reduced items.

Among the PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-certified coins in this sale is a low-mintage 1811 half cent PCGS/CAC AU55; an appealing 1900-O Barber quarter PCGS/CAC MS67; a 1797 Draped Bust dollar NGC/CAC VF35 (B-1, 9X7, Large Letters); one of the finest 1901-O Morgan dollars (NGC MS67+); a rare fine SS Central America 1856-S $20 double eagle PCGS/CAC MS63 (17Q, No Serif, Hi S); and a virtually flawless 1904 Liberty Head $20 double eagle gold coin PCGS/CAC MS65+.

