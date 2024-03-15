One of the Finest 1901-O Morgan Dollars Offered by DLRC

Legend Numismatics

By David Lawrence Rare Coins
1901-O Morgan Dollar. Image: David Lawrence Rare Coins.
The Sunday, March 24 Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is live online and features over 450 lots including more than 175 No Reserve and 25 Recently Reduced items.

Among the PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-certified coins in this sale is a low-mintage 1811 half cent PCGS/CAC AU55; an appealing 1900-O Barber quarter PCGS/CAC MS67; a 1797 Draped Bust dollar NGC/CAC VF35 (B-1, 9X7, Large Letters); one of the finest 1901-O Morgan dollars (NGC MS67+); a rare fine SS Central America 1856-S $20 double eagle PCGS/CAC MS63 (17Q, No Serif, Hi S); and a virtually flawless 1904 Liberty Head $20 double eagle gold coin PCGS/CAC MS65+.

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, March 24.

Ready to Sell Your Morgan Dollars or Entire Collection?

Like the 1901-O Morgan dollar and other rare classic and modern U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

  1. You can sell your coins to us outright.
  2. You can consign your coins.
  3. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

  1. Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90%
  2. No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees
  3. Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

* * *

David Lawrence Rare Coins
David Lawrence Rare Coinshttps://www.davidlawrence.com/
DLRC, formerly David Lawrence Rare Coins, trades and auctions U.S. rare coins certified by PCGS, NGC, and CAC. They hold weekly internet auctions and offer sellers the option of direct sale or consignment. The company was founded in 1979 by David Lawrence Feigenbaum, who ran the firm until his death. His son John took over and ran the company until 2015. In August 2015, John Feigenbaum became the Publisher of CDN Publishing and John Brush teamed up with collector Dell Loy Hansen to carry on DLRC.
