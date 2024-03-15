MS70 : The Controversial “Perfect” Grade*

MS70 is also known as Perfect Mint State, or uncirculated perfect.

Defining MS70 as a grade proved controversial for the American Numismatic Association (ANA). After an August 1980 Board of Governors vote, the ANA adopted the grade MS70 for use by ANACS and gave the grade the adjectival name “uncirculated perfect”.

While a theoretical grade insofar as no coin is perfect on a molecular level, MS70 is traditionally used to depict a visibly flawless coin at 5x magnification. It is likely to never occur on regularly circulating, business strike coins due to the speed of production and the way coins are handled after the strike. MS70 coins do occur with commemorative releases as the United States Mint treats these special coins more carefully during production.

MS70 is a controversial collecting grade as modern commemorative and bullion coins with the grade are considered condition rarities (typically, modern commemorative and bullion coins tend to grade at MS69) that sell for multiples of the MS69 price. The difference between the two Mint State grades is almost indistinguishable to many collectors.

Current Definitions of MS70 from Major Third-Party Grading Services