MS-64 – The In-Between Grade

The MS64 grade was introduced to bring more arbitrage to high-end MS63 coins.
MS-64 is an in-between grade that splits the difference between MS-63 (Choice) and MS-65 (Gem).

On January 1, 1986, NCI (Numismatic Certification Institute), a Dallas, Texas-based third-party grading service begin to assign coins the grade MS-64. Company grader Mike Sherman said the grade was implemented to “better communicate to our customers the realities under which today’s market operates.” Sherman also noted the significant price spread between MS-63 and MS65 coins in the Coin Dealer Newsletter (the “Greysheet“).

The Numismatist described MS-64 as a “new grade” in a February 1986 news piece. Also in early 1986, Accugrade owner/operator Alan Hagar described MS-64 as an investor-quality grade.

As professional coin grading matured, the emphasis between MS-63 and MS-65 coins became less pronounced due to the publication of certified population reports, a significant decline in the sight-unseen “investor” market, and the development of a serious collector market for ultra-high-grade coins.

In a general sense, the grade can also be called Choice.

Source

“NCI Assigns MS-64 Grade”, The Numismatist. ANA. February 1986. 233.

CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
