Open Three – A Coin Die Variety From 1873

The term “Open Three” or “Open 3” describes a typographical style of the Arabic numeral “3” found on later dies produced in 1873. Earlier dies used to strike coins that year are called “Closed Three” (or “Closed 3“) dies.

Denominations that feature both Open Three and Closed Three varieties for that date include the Indian Head cent; the two-cent piece (alleged to be a restrike); the three-cent nickel; the Shield nickel; the Liberty Seated dime, quarter, and half dollar; the gold dollar; the Liberty Head quarter eagle; the three-dollar gold piece; and the Liberty Head half eagle and double eagle.

