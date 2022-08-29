2023 Edition of Early Paper Money of America Now Available From Publishers of Greysheet

CDN Publishing is announcing the publication of the 2023 Edition of Early Paper Money of America, the seminal reference book on the first circulating currencies of North America. Authored by the renowned scholar, numismatist, and collector Eric P. Newman, this is the first new edition since 2008.

At 472 pages, this edition features hundreds of full-color images, replacing the black and white plates of earlier editions. Pricing has been completely updated by CDN Pricing Editor Patrick Ian Perez.

The EPMOA, as it is commonly known, is the seminal body of work on this important and historic numismatic subject. According to Perez, “there is simply no comparable work in existence that comes close to the decades-long efforts of Eric Newman. It has been an honor and a privilege to participate in bringing the much-needed 2023 Edition to life.”

The reference covers the latest research in the field which includes all of the thousands of known scrip issued officially and privately from the Continental Congress and the original 13 colonies.

The design has been overhauled, including an improved typeface and an updated cover. A digital edition of Early Paper Money of America is available immediately at www.greysheet.com. Printed copies will be available in hardcover only and will start shipping in early September. The work is priced at $100 USD for the digital version and $150 for the hardcover version – or a combined price of $200. Existing subscribers to Greysheet products will be offered a 20% discount. Visit for an online sample of the book and to place an order. Copies of the hardcover book will also be available from trusted numismatic dealers nationwide. Please inquire with [email protected] for bulk pricing.

About CDN Publishing

A trusted name in numismatic pricing since 1963, CDN Publishing is home to important industry reference and price guides, including the Greysheet, the Greensheet, the CPG Rare Coin Market Review, the CAC Rare Coin Market Review, and The Banknote Book. Located in Virginia Beach, you can find out more at www.greysheet.com, or call (757) 655-1056.

