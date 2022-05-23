By De La Rue, plc …..

The new £100, which entered circulation on May 9, 2022, features medical pioneer Dr. Flora Murray CBE and completes the series of polymer notes issued by the Bank of Scotland starting in 2016.

The new £100 was designed and printed by De La Rue on SAFEGUARD® substrate and features a clear window with an intricate De La Rue holographic foil stripe.

The De La Rue hologram is uniquely customized for the £100 and combines two origination methods for double the security: direct-write lithography (an advanced digital “hologram”) and a highly evolved form of Benton (H1-H2) holography (“classical” holography). PUREIMAGE™ animation, microtext, DEPTH™ effects on different levels, and a full-color portrait of Dr. Murray combine to create an engaging and striking security feature that is fully integrated into the note design.

The notes include enhanced security features including GEMINI™. As with the £10, £20, and £50 notes, the £100 support financial inclusion with a tactile emboss feature for the visually impaired.

A charity auction of rare and special notes of the new £100 series provided by De La Rue was held on May 5, 2022, where the Bank of Scotland raised almost £250,000. These funds will be donated to their charity partners Mental Health UK and The Royal Free Hospital, London, who provided the Flora Murray artwork to De La Rue for the banknote design.

Ruth Euling, Executive Director and Managing Director, Currency, said “Congratulations to the Bank of Scotland on the launch of their latest banknote. It has been a pleasure working with the Bank on this transition and we are privileged to continue to support the Bank of Scotland as they completed their upgrade to polymer.”

