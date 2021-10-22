Central Bank of the Bahamas Releases New $100 Banknote

By Central Bank of the Bahamas ……



The Central Bank of The Bahamas released its new $100 banknote on October 6, 2021, completing the phased-in approach of the CRISP Evolution family of Bahamian banknotes that began in 2016 with the introduction of its CRISP Evolution $10 banknote.

Under its strategy to issue modern and secure banknotes, the Central Bank continues to combine advanced design perspectives with industry-first innovations to create culturally relevant banknotes. On this occasion, another national hero–the late Arthur Dion Hanna, former Governor General, former Deputy Prime Minister, and a former Minister of Finance of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas–has been added to the Bahamian banknote landscape.

The new $100 bill remains true to the cultural posture of Bahamian banknotes while incorporating easily identifiable security enhancements to help promote continued public confidence in banknotes. Like the CRISP Evolution $50, this note is printed on Landqart’s Durasafe® substrate. It also includes Crane’s MOTION® Surface technology, making it one of the most secure banknotes produced by the Central Bank to date. The most noticeable change to this note is its predominantly brown color with shades of red and yellow. The bill maintains the same dimensions as existing banknotes. The front bears a portrait of the late Arthur Dion Hanna and an image of a partially open Royal Poinciana flower in the center, while the back introduces a redesigned likeness of a blue marlin surrounded by marine life. The design-to-issuance process for this banknote took almost four years to bring to completion.

To aid with public education, the Central Bank added this note to its banknote app, ‘CBB Banknote MAP’, which showcases the security features of all CRISP Evolution banknotes. The app may be used to assist with the authentication of genuine Bahamian banknotes.



New 100 Dollar Note Issued in the Bahamas Featuring MOTION SURFACE Technology

By Crane Currency ……



The Central Bank of The Bahamas has issued a new 100 dollar banknote into circulation from October 6, 2021. It has a unique combination of security features, including Crane Currency’s MOTION SURFACE® micro-optic stripe making it one of the most secure banknotes in the world.

The 12 mm wide micro-optic MOTION SURFACE stripe is integrated into the new 100 dollar banknote to make excellent use of its vertical design. Its secure and captivating effects include the 3D effect Topo – the banknote industry’s only visual effect scientifically shown to be authenticated by the public in a fraction of a second. But those lucky enough to hold the new banknote will want to take a longer look.

The MOTION SURFACE stripe also features schools of fish swimming at depths deep within the banknote, while others swim lazily near its surface in the famous blue waters of the Bahamas.

The banknote was printed by the Canadian Banknote Company on Durasafe®, a paper-polymer-paper composite substrate produced by Swiss company Landqart. This is the first banknote printed on Durasafe to use MOTION SURFACE technology as its primary security feature.

In November 2020, the Central Bank of The Bahamas received the prestigious IACA Technical Award nomination for its 50 dollar banknote issued in 2019. It was the first implementation of Crane’s RAPID® security thread with the Durasafe substrate. The substrate’s unique construction provided the opportunity for showing off RAPID security thread’s dynamic and customized visual effects in the longest thread window as yet used on a circulating banknote.