By De La Rue, plc …..

The South Pacific nation of the Cook Islands launched their new $3 banknote on August 3, 2021, during Constitution Week celebrations. This replaces the previous design that was first issued in 1987. The $3 is the only note issued by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management (MFEM), which co-circulates with the New Zealand dollar.

The new $3 reimagines the iconic image of the legend of “Ina and the Shark” on the front, with the reverse featuring a Cook Island carving of Tangaroa (god of the sea) and a man and his canoe enjoying a sunrise in the tranquillity of the beautiful waters surrounding the Cook Islands.

The note is printed on De La Rue’s SAFEGUARD®polymer substrate and incorporates security features including a see-through polymer window, micro text, and, on the reverse of the note, Enhanced GEMINI® is hidden behind the statue of Tangaroa, revealing the denomination and additional details under UV light.

Prime Minister the Hon. Mark Brown said:

“With our new $3 note, you will hold in your hands a unique piece of Cook Islands history. We are pleased to have our much sought-after $3 note re-imagined on De La Rue’s polymer substrate. The iconic image of Ina and the Shark has long been a part of Cook Islands folklore and legend, and I am delighted with the design of the new note.”

Ruth Euling, Executive Director of De La Rue and Managing Director of Currency, said:

“We are thrilled to share the excitement of the upcoming launch of the new Cook Islands $3 which beautifully captures a famous legend in the banknote design. It has been an honor and privilege to work with the Cook Islands Ministry of Finance and Economic Management on this unique project. We hope the people of the Cook Islands will love their newest banknote when it is released and can soon share it with visitors to the islands from all over the world.”

The Cook Island $3 will be the 61st circulating banknote on SAFEGUARD® polymer substrate since SAFEGUARD® was first used by Fiji in 2013.

* * *

About De La Rue plc

De La Rue is a leading commercial banknote printer, security paper maker and provider of security products and software solutions and, as a trusted partner of governments, central banks and commercial organizations around the world, is at the forefront of the battle against the counterfeiter.

As the world’s largest commercial banknote printer, De La Rue provides customers with a fully integrated range of sophisticated products and services which are available either individually or as a whole. This includes a leading design capability, production of innovative security components, manufacture of security paper and polymer substrates, and sophisticated printing of banknotes, all contributing to trust in the integrity of currencies.

De La Rue is the world’s largest commercial passport manufacturer in an environment of increasing global concern over security at national boundaries and border control. De La Rue also produces a wide range of other security products, including tax stamps for governments who are seeking to combat illicit trade and collect excise duties. Other products include authentication labels, assuring purchasers of product validity, and government identity documents. In addition, the Group manufactures high-speed cash sorting and banknote inspection equipment.